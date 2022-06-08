BIRD flu is “intensifying fast in Scotland,” the RSPB has warned, with reports of thousands of dead or dying birds.
The charity has called on the Scottish Government and NatureScot to “urgently develop a response plan.”
Shetland appears to be the most heavily affected area in the country, but there are reports of wild birds all over Scotland stricken with Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).
Great skua colonies in Shetland, Fair Isle, Orkney, the Western Isles, Handa, the Flannan Isles and St Kilda, have been badly affected, as have gannets at key colonies, including Noss in Shetland, Troup Head in NE Scotland, Bass Rock in the Firth of Forth and elsewhere.
The RSPB said they have also had reports of high mortality in sandwich and Arctic terns and a spike in the numbers of dead guillemots at a colony on the Mull of Galloway.
Last year, the virus was responsible for the loss of more than one third of the Svalbard barnacle goose population that winters around the Solway estuary.
The RSPB has warned of longer term impacts from the virus.
As seabirds are long-lived, and take longer to reach breeding age, any recovery to HPAI's impact on populations will likely be slow.
Dr Paul Walton, Head of Species and Habitats for RSPB Scotland, called on the Scottish Government to take action to lessen the impacts of other threats facing the birds.
He said: “Scotland’s seabirds are already facing multiple severe pressures generated by people – climate change, prey fish shortages, invasive species brought to islands, mortality in fishing gear and poorly sited wind turbines.
“These populations have halved since the 1980s. Now, a highly mutable and deadly new form of avian influenza, which originated in poultry, is killing our wild seabirds in large numbers.
“We urge the Scottish Government and NatureScot to develop a response plan urgently – to coordinate surveillance and testing, disturbance minimisation, carcass disposal and biosecurity.”
He added: “In the longer term, we urge much higher importance be given to prioritising and funding a national programme of seabird conservation, so we build resilience in these precious populations to the pressures that we have put them under.”
The RSPB has urged members of the public to take extra care not to disturb nesting birds. If you come across dead or sick birds, do not touch them and please report them as soon as possible to the DEFRA helpline on 03459 33 55 77.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here