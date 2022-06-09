A BID to transform the Glasgow region into a green freeport will place Scotland “at the forefront of global trade and decarbonisation”, business leaders have insisted.

Multi-billion-pound plans for one of two Scottish freeports to be designated along the Clyde are set to be handed over to UK and Scottish ministers before the deadline for bids closes on June 20.

Plans for the Clyde Green Freeport are being prepared by Glasgow Airport, Peel Ports' Clydeport, Mossend International Railfreight Park in North Lanarkshire and a partnership of the Glasgow City Region councils.

Those behind the scheme claim the freeport could unlock major new investment to the Glasgow city region, open up global trading opportunities, create tens of thousands of new jobs as well as accelerate net zero pledges.

Following months of sparring between UK and Scottish ministers, an adapted version of the freeports model has been agreed that will see two areas designated in Scotland.

A green freeport is a large, zoned area within a defined boundary which includes a rail, sea or airport – with operators and businesses benefitting from a package of tax and other incentives.

Those behind the Clyde bid have suggested a freeport designation would enhance the region's transport network and facilities at Glasgow Airport, the freight interchange at Mossend, Bellshill and four deep-water ports on the River Clyde.

Greenports differ from freeports by committing to support high-quality jobs that offer good salaries and conditions, embed fair work practices and contribute to Scotland’s climate ambitions and help reach net zero by 2045.

Kevin Rush, Clyde Green Freeport bid senior responsible officer and director of regional economic growth for Glasgow City Region, said: "As Scotland's economic powerhouse, Glasgow City Region is uniquely positioned to create a highly successful green freeport to put the country at the forefront of global trade and decarbonisation.

"We have everything necessary to make a successful bid – unrivalled connectivity across the UK and beyond; one of the most educated populations in the UK, a GVA of £47.3 billion and 33 per cent of Scotland's GDP, three world-class innovation districts; home to internationally acclaimed universities and research institutes; and renowned business expertise across key sectors of aerospace, advanced engineering, manufacturing, maritime and medical.”

He added: "Glasgow City Region is at the heart of the Scottish economy, providing almost 30% of the country's business base and 34% of its jobs.

"As well as the enormous economic boost and competitive advantage a successful bid would bring to Glasgow City Region, it would also support enterprise, regeneration and trade across the rest of Scotland and the UK."

Ronald Leitch, operations director at Glasgow Airport, said: "We are excited to be part of the Clyde Green Freeport bid.

"As the industrial powerhouse of Scotland, the Glasgow City Region is the natural home for a freeport which will stimulate jobs, increase trade, attract new companies and make it easier for existing ones to export their goods and services.

"Already home to British Airways, Rolls Royce, the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland and Boeing, becoming a freeport will unlock huge development potential at the airport cluster and bolster the west of Scotland's global reputation as a centre of excellence for aerospace and advanced manufacturing.

"Designation will also position Glasgow at the forefront of decarbonising air travel by accelerating investment in net-zero infrastructure."