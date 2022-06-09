DOUGLAS Ross has said Boris Johnson should not face another leadership challenge for at least a year, despite some of his fellow rebel MPs saying it should happen much sooner.
The Scottish Tory leader said he was opposed to rewriting the rules of the backbench 1922 committee to enable a rapid second attempt to oust the Prime Minister from No10.
Mr Johnson survived a confidence vote of his MPs on Monday, but the narrow winning margin of 211 to 148 in the secret ballot means he continues to face calls to resign.
With two likely byelection losses later this month and an investigation into whether he misled parliament over Partygate due in October, some rebels want a second vote within months.
But Mr Ross, the MP for Moray, said he opposed changing the rules, despite voting against Mr Johnson and saying he should now consider his position.
Speaking after FMQs, he said: “I’m someone who doesn’t believe in changing the rules midway through.
“If this was going to happen it should have happened before the result because if the Prime Minister had lost the majority of support, I wouldn’t [have been] supportive of the Prime Minister trying to get the rules changed in his favour.”
He added: “The rules are set out, that's what the party agreed on, and we have to stick by those rules.”
The chair of the 1922 committee, Sir Graham Brady, told Times Radio that it is “possible” to change the one-year grace period, but that the rule is “likely” to stay in place.
Mr Ross had previously submitted a letter of no confidence in Mr Johnson over Partygate.
He later withdrew it, saying the war in Ukraine meant it was not the time to change leader.
Mr Ross also today said that Mr Johnson would hamper his party’s election prospects.
He said: “Across the United Kingdom, we saw in the results in the May local council elections that in Scotland, England and Wales the Conservatives suffered.
“Many people said their reason not to support the Conservatives at the most recent elections was down to the Prime Minister and his conduct.
“And that’s what we’re seeing in opinion polls.”
Regarding the upcoming Westminster by-elections in Wakefield and Tiverton & Honiton, he added: “Many established Conservative voters are not going to vote in these elections.
“They’re not moving away from the party, but they are making it very clear that they don’t support the Prime Minister or his actions.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here