The Education Secretary has insisted children and young people will be at the centre of a “national discussion” about reform, as concerns grow that any chance of meaningful change will be smothered by officials and civil servants.

Shirley-Anne Somerville made the remarks during her speech to a teacher union conference in Dundee.

It comes after she confirmed earlier this year that the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) and standards body Education Scotland would be replaced. A fully independent schools inspectorate will also be created.

That announcement coincided with the publication of a major report on the education system by Professor Ken Muir, former chief executive of the General Teaching Council for Scotland.

Addressing the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) annual general meeting on Friday, Ms Somerville said: “Professor Muir’s report set us broader challenges, including those of establishing a compelling and consensual vision for the future of Scottish education, and of ensuring policy is developed by drawing on insights from practice. This can only be done collectively through a discussion between Scottish Government, the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (COSLA), teachers, learners, school staff, partners, stakeholders, practitioners, and carers.

“We all have a stake in the continued and future success of Scottish education.”

She added: “To remain at the forefront of educational thinking, however, we must continually be prepared to ask ourselves what our learners need in order to equip them for the challenges of today’s world.

“That’s why we will put children and young people at the centre of the national discussion, and listen carefully to their views to help us shape the vision for their future - and for future generations.

“We will work with teachers and other stakeholders to plan the national discussion to ensure it is inclusive of all those interests. As part of that, I look forward to working with you all as we develop this discussion and our wider reform programme. I know that you will be keen to understand how and when that will happen, and I will be setting that out before the end of the term.”

Earlier this week, Walter Humes, one of Scotland’s top education experts, warned in an opinion piece for The Herald that the reform process was in danger of being hijacked by the same officials and civil servants who are “part of the problem”.

“I understand that a Strategic Reform Programme Board, with several subordinate Boards, has been established,” he wrote. “These are populated by the usual suspects – senior civil servants, directors of education, COSLA representatives and staff from the bodies which are to be replaced.

“It sounds like insider dealing, with those who are part of the problem being tasked with producing solutions. The prospects of the ‘iron cage’ of bureaucracy, a major cause of system inertia, being dismantled, seem decidedly remote.”

He added: “For decades, Scottish education has been damaged by a conformist culture, which sees too many people of modest talent being promoted to senior management positions. They then proceed to defend their territory, marginalise talented colleagues and resist new ideas.

“The system desperately needs creative people who are alert to the massive changes that are confronting education as a result of technological advances, geopolitical pressures and economic challenges. By delegating the reform programme to the usual players, the Cabinet Secretary runs of the risk of repeating the errors of her predecessors. Scottish education desperately needs new thinkers and new voices. Time is running out.”