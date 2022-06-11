Scottish Justice Secretary Keith Brown has told how he was “petrified” during the Battle of Two Sisters in the Falklands War.
Mr Brown, who also serves as veterans minister in the Scottish Government, said he joined the Royal Marines in 1980 as a result of the employment situation at the time and as a way to get fit.
In 1982, he was shipped out to the Falkland Islands with 45 Commando.
The first hint Mr Brown had that something could be afoot was when his leave was cancelled.
“We’re due to go on leave for Easter and someone comes over the Tannoy and says ‘leave is cancelled and stay where you are in your digs and further information will come forward’,” he said.
“It came pretty much out of the blue to me and most people.”
But it was not until the boat carrying Mr Brown and his comrades left Ascension Island, where it had arrived from Portsmouth, that the threat of war with Argentina seemed to be a realistic prospect.
“I don’t think it was until we left Ascension Island that people felt there was a good chance this could actually happen,” he said.
The deployment to the Falklands came after the failure to relieve tensions by then US secretary of state Alexander Haig – who shuttled between the governments in London and Buenos Aires.
RFA Stromness, carrying Mr Brown and the rest of 45 Commando, landed on East Falkland under small arms fire, he said, but facing less resistance than previously expected.
“From memory, I thought there would be a lot more (small arms fire) than that,” he said.
“I think what quickly overtook that was we were led to believe we were going to have total air superiority, so we started to wonder why we were getting constant air raids.
“The air raids were much more of a thing than the small arms fire – it was a bit distant, you could hear it.”
The troops of 45 Commando found themselves involved in the Battle of Two Sisters – one of three battles fought on the night of June 11 into the next morning.
The battles, which included engagements at Mount Longdon and Mount Harriet, resulted in the capture of the high points around Port Stanley, prompting the subsequent surrender of Argentine forces on the island.
“When I was in the attack on Two Sisters, I was petrified,” Mr Brown said.
“I did my job, but I was petrified.
“There were other guys that had seen it before that were as calm as you could imagine.”
When asked, some 40 years on from the war, if he felt the conflict was justified, Mr Brown was unequivocal – describing the regime of Leopoldo Galtieri as a “fascist dictatorship”.
He said: “The bottom line really comes down to how the people who live there want to live their lives.
“I think self-determination is quite an important principle.
“I do think it was important to protect that principle – they did not want to be ruled by Argentina, the way they were treated when the Argentinians came across showed it was not going to be a bright future for them as well, so I do think it was justified.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here