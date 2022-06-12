ALEX Salmond has refused to say if he believes Nicola Sturgeon is the best person to lead the campaign for Scottish independence.

The former first minister failed to assert his successor and one time ally should be figurehead for the Yes movement ahead of a promised vote next year.

He has been critical over Ms Sturgeon's independence strategy regarding her as too slow in moving forward with the case and timetable for Indyref2.

During an interview with the BBC this morning Mr Salmond, who now leads the Alba Party, was asked if Ms Sturgeon would be the "right figurehead" for the campaign given that he thought "she has been dragging her heels" on starting the push for independence.

He avoided giving a yes or no answer and replied: "Nicola has been elected to head the Scottish Government, inevitably she'll lead the independence campaign.

Former First Minister Alex Salmond, who now leads the Alba Party, leaving Broadcasting House following his interview with the BBC this morning. Photo PA.

"Listen, there will be no problem with unity in the independence campaign, once the starting gun has fired. The elements of disagreement in the independence campaign are people's doubts and question marks [over] going to have that referendum or that electoral test next year.

"But that's been promised, no ifs no buts, let's go forward on that basis. But once that starting gun has been fired, the independence campaign will unite."

During the interview with BBC Scotland's Sunday Show, Mr Salmond also argued the independence movement should be taking advantage of the current turmoil surrounding Westminster.

Boris Johnson's future as Prime Minister is uncertain having narrowly survived a confidence vote by Tory MPs last week.

The former First Minister said: "I would have thought this was rather a good time to put pressure on a Westminster government.

"Boris Johnson's difficulties are Scotland's opportunity."

He also insisted support for independence will rise once a campaign kicks off and that he was confident of victory.

Recent polling showed a reduction in support for independence since the height of the pandemic - when a poll suggested 58 per cent of decided voters were in favour of leaving the UK.

An Ipsos Mori poll last week suggested support was deadlocked at 50 per cent of decided voters.

Mr Salmond said: "When we kicked off the independence campaign in 2012 with the Edinburgh Agreement, support for independence was 30 per cent, not 50 per cent.

"Therein lies the answer - if you want to increase the support for Scottish independence, then you have to campaign for it.

"If your case is strong enough, you will increase support for independence, as we did between 2012 and 2014."

Speaking on the same show, Tory peer Lord Ian Duncan said the landscape should be "perfect" for belief in independence to rise, given the recent struggles of Mr Johnson, but no such bounce has been seen.

"If the SNP can't shift the dial during this present situation, then they're never going to shift the dial," he said.

"This is the perfect terrain for them to move forward and they haven't done so.

"I have a suspicion right now that the union is in a sound position and what we have to recognise right now is that it can weather these storms of personality because it is a robust and serious and necessary aspect of our lives."

Mr Salmond had a very public split from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in recent years.

A botched investigation of two allegations of impropriety against the former first minister led to the Scottish Government being forced to pay out more than £500,000 and sparked a parliamentary inquiry into the probe, where Mr Salmond alleged a conspiracy against him from within the administration.

The Scottish Government it expected to publish the first in a series of new papers - described as a "scene setter" - making the case for independence this week with others to follow over the summer recess.

Ms Sturgeon and Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson have overseen the preparation of the papers, which will set out the updated case for independence since the 2014 vote.

However, last Thursday Ms Sturgeon’s spokesman refused to say whether legislation for a second referendum will be published before recess.

He said he was “not going to get into specific timing” but said it would be published this year.

Ms Sturgeon has repeatedly said she wants to hold a vote in 2023, but the UK Government is unlikely to agree to this.

Elsewhere, ministers were pushed on whether the £20 million earmarked for a referendum next year will be redeployed if it does not take place.



