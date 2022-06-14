THE NUMBER of patients waiting more than four hours in Scotland’s A&E was at its second highest level since records began, according to the latest figures.

According to the statistics from Public Health Scotland, In the week to June 5, 69.6% of the 27,846 people who went to A&E were seen and subsequently admitted or discharged within four hours.

However, 8,477 were forced to wait longer, up from 8,201 last week, and the second highest figure since comparable records began in 2015.

There were 2,052 people waiting more than eight hours, down from 2,315 last week, but still up on the week before. Meanwhile, 602 waited more than 12 hours, down from 818.

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “Despite the continued pressure from the pandemic on hospitals and services, more than two-thirds of patients are being seen in our A&E departments within the four-hour target.

“We want people to get the right care in the right setting and for many A&E will not be the most suitable place for their healthcare need.

“People should consider whether their condition is an emergency, such as a stroke, heart attack or major trauma, before going to A&E.

“Our new Urgent and Unscheduled Care Collaborative Programme, which is supported by £50 million of funding, looks to support the implementation of a range of measures to reduce A&E waiting times and improve patient experience, this includes alternatives to hospital-based treatment.

“Scotland continues to have the best performing A&Es in the UK, outperforming those in England, Wales and Northern Ireland for over six years.”

Scottish Tory health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said the figures were “dire.”

“If the outlook is this gloomy in high summer, it’s going to be even worse come winter,” he added.

“It’s appalling that almost 8,500 people – more than three in 10 – waited at least four hours to be seen, as we know this will lead to tragic and avoidable deaths.

“These figures highlight yet again how woefully inadequate Humza Yousaf’s flimsy Covid Recovery Plan is.

“In the words of an emergency consultant at Scotland’s largest health board this week ‘It’s hard to see how things can get any worse’.

“The crisis on our emergency wards is the product of dreadful workforce planning by the SNP – and it’s patients, along with dedicated frontline staff, who continue to pay the price for that.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said Health Secretary Humza Yousaf was “missing in action”.

“The facts are clear – week in, week out this SNP government is taking no action to support A&E services.

“Thousands of Scots are languishing for hours and hours waiting for treatment, while Humza Yousaf comforts himself with spouting platitudes on the radio.

“The minister must realise that he is responsible for this deadly crisis and not a commentator.”