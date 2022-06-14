The Scottish Government has published its first in a series of papers in support of independence ahead of a planned second referendum in 2023.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon unveiled the document in a speech at Bute House, joined by Patrick Harvie.

The "Building a New Scotland" series will form a prospectus for an independent Scotland, with more expected to be published in the months ahead on a series of key issues.

In the first paper, titled Independence in the Modern World: Wealthier, Happier, Fairer: Why Not Scotland?, the UK is compared to 10 others of a similar size.

In a foreword to the document, Ms Sturgeon asks: "Why are neighbouring independent countries of Scotland’s size wealthier, happier and fairer than the UK?

"Why do they, and indeed other countries in north-west Europe regardless of size, frequently outperform the UK across a range of key measures that determine well-being?"

The first paper makes comparisons based on GDP, employment rates, income inequality and poverty rates, claiming the UK is already performing "poorly" relative to other European areas.

It insists that "comparator countries" – Ireland, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Netherlands, Iceland, Sweden, Austria, Belgium, and Finland – outperform the UK.

The paper claims that the difference between Scotland and those countries is that they have "significantly more economic policy autonomy and a much greater ability to tailor policies".

How can I see the full paper?

The full paper has been published to the Scottish Government website and you can access it HERE.

Translations of the document have also been published in 16 different languages, including Arabic, French, Gaelic, Polish, Mandarin and Ukrainian. Find the translated summaries here.

The First Minister insisted Scotland is "even more prepared for independence than we were in 2014".

