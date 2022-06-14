BORIS Johnson has insisted his position on allowing another referendum on Scottish independence “remains unchanged”.

The Prime Minister ruling out a second vote comes after Nicola Sturgeon began plans for setting out the renewed case for independence and suggested she will reveal her strategy for holding another referendum by the end of 2023 through legal means.

But the First Minister acknowleged that a Section 30 Order may not be granted by the UK Government, the process that allowed the first vote in 2014 to take place.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon launches renewed case for Scottish independence

She said her “intention” was still for another referendum to be held by the end of next year, adding that she will update MSPs “very soon” on her method for holding one that remains legally sound.

Ms Sturgeon said that she had made it clear to the Prime Minister today that she is “ready to discuss the terms” of Section 30 Oreder “at any time”.

But Downing Street has insisted that its position on granting another vote on Scottish independence has not changed.

The PM’s spokesman said: “The UK Government’s position is that now is not the time to be talking about another referendum.

“We are confident that the people of Scotland want and expect their governments to be working together to focus on issues like the global cost of living challenges, like the war in Europe and the issues that matter to their families and their communities.”

He added: “The position on the referendum remains unchanged. It’s not something the prime minister believes the public want either government to be focused on at a time when there are other challenges facing them right now.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon to set out strategy for independence referendum without UK permission

“First and foremost we want to continue to work with the Scottish government on those issues that are affecting the public right now.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said the renewed push for a referendum “is the wrong priority at the worst possible time”.

He added: “After Covid, in a global cost of living crisis, we should be focused on rebuilding, not dividing Scotland. “Nicola Sturgeon should give it a rest - and focus on people's real priorities.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said the appeal from Ms Sturgeon was “a disappointing return to the politics of the past – the politics of strife and division”.

He said: “Thousands of Scots are being forced to choose between heating and eating and even more are facing sharp bill rises; our NHS is in disarray with lives being lost as a result and our transport infrastructure is falling apart before our eyes.

“For Nicola Sturgeon to turn her back on the issues facing the people of Scotland and decide at this point to focus on her own obsession is a sad example of how out of touch this government are.”

M Sarwar added: “Nicola Sturgeon has no answer to the vital economic questions posed by independence, no plan to deliver a referendum and no intention to listen to the majority of Scots who are opposed to independence.

“Instead, the First Minister wants to feed off Boris Johnson and his Tory Government to fuel her own political ambitions. “You cannot play politics while people’s lives and livelihoods are in the balance.”