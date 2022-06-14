BORIS Johnson has insisted his position on allowing another referendum on Scottish independence “remains unchanged”.
The Prime Minister ruling out a second vote comes after Nicola Sturgeon began plans for setting out the renewed case for independence and suggested she will reveal her strategy for holding another referendum by the end of 2023 through legal means.
But the First Minister acknowleged that a Section 30 Order may not be granted by the UK Government, the process that allowed the first vote in 2014 to take place.
READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon launches renewed case for Scottish independence
She said her “intention” was still for another referendum to be held by the end of next year, adding that she will update MSPs “very soon” on her method for holding one that remains legally sound.
Ms Sturgeon said that she had made it clear to the Prime Minister today that she is “ready to discuss the terms” of Section 30 Oreder “at any time”.
But Downing Street has insisted that its position on granting another vote on Scottish independence has not changed.
The PM’s spokesman said: “The UK Government’s position is that now is not the time to be talking about another referendum.
“We are confident that the people of Scotland want and expect their governments to be working together to focus on issues like the global cost of living challenges, like the war in Europe and the issues that matter to their families and their communities.”
He added: “The position on the referendum remains unchanged. It’s not something the prime minister believes the public want either government to be focused on at a time when there are other challenges facing them right now.
READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon to set out strategy for independence referendum without UK permission
“First and foremost we want to continue to work with the Scottish government on those issues that are affecting the public right now.”
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said the renewed push for a referendum “is the wrong priority at the worst possible time”.
He added: “After Covid, in a global cost of living crisis, we should be focused on rebuilding, not dividing Scotland. “Nicola Sturgeon should give it a rest - and focus on people's real priorities.”
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said the appeal from Ms Sturgeon was “a disappointing return to the politics of the past – the politics of strife and division”.
He said: “Thousands of Scots are being forced to choose between heating and eating and even more are facing sharp bill rises; our NHS is in disarray with lives being lost as a result and our transport infrastructure is falling apart before our eyes.
“For Nicola Sturgeon to turn her back on the issues facing the people of Scotland and decide at this point to focus on her own obsession is a sad example of how out of touch this government are.”
M Sarwar added: “Nicola Sturgeon has no answer to the vital economic questions posed by independence, no plan to deliver a referendum and no intention to listen to the majority of Scots who are opposed to independence.
“Instead, the First Minister wants to feed off Boris Johnson and his Tory Government to fuel her own political ambitions. “You cannot play politics while people’s lives and livelihoods are in the balance.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here