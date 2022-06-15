Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said he would “boycott” an independence referendum if it is held illegally.
Speaking to Channel 4 News on Tuesday evening, Mr Ross said he would not support a “wildcard” referendum after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon suggested the Scottish Government would seek to hold a vote without a section 30 order if the UK Government does not grant one.
Ms Sturgeon launched the first in a series of papers setting the scene for a renewed case for Scottish Independence at Bute House on Tuesday morning.
Mr Ross told Channel 4 News: “This is not the priority for people across Scotland right now. There are far more pressing issues to deal with: coming out of Covid and the recovery of the country after that; dealing with unemployment; dealing with education issues; getting our NHS on better footing.
“That’s the priority people want politicians and the Chamber behind us to be focusing on and if Nicola Sturgeon would be so reckless and irresponsible to go ahead with an illegal wild card referendum then I wouldn’t support it and I would urge people to boycott it."
Nicola Sturgeon fired the starting gun on Indyref2 yesterday
Mr Ross added: “Nicola Sturgeon has gone further than she’s ever gone before, and suggesting she would hold an illegal wild card referendum. I think that is completely reckless. It’s unacceptable for the First Minister to even be threatening that. And I would say I would have absolutely nothing to do with it.”
Earlier on Tuesday, Ms Sturgeon said her duty is to the people of Scotland and not to Boris Johnson.
“My duty, as the democratically elected First Minister, is to the people of Scotland, it is not to Boris Johnson or to any Tory prime minister,” she said.
“This is a UK Government that has no respect for democracy.
“That means if we are to uphold democracy here in Scotland we must forge a way forward, if necessary, without a Section 30 order.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel