SNP ministers have been accused of trying to “protect themselves” from criticism as the party is set to snatch the key resources brief at the umbrella organisation for Scottish councils.

The SNP is expected to replace Conservative councillor Gail Macgregor as Cosla’s high-profile resources spokesperson – setting up talks between Finance Secretary Kate Forbes and a party ally over the funding deal handing out to local government.

Fronted by Ms Macgregor, Cosla has been highly critical of the funding deal handed down from the Scottish Government to councils over the last few years – warning over a real-terms cut "for at least the next three years".

At a crunch meeting today, the SNP as the biggest party on the convention, is set to take on three roles – the resources spokesperson as well as leading on education and communities.

It is thought that Labour, who are hoping to claim the Cosla presidency job, will hold the Cosla health spokesperson brief while the Conservatives would pick up the spokesperson for the economy and environment.

A Labour source said that “the SNP having the resources brief is concerning”, adding that “SNP councillors are traditionally less-willing to challenge the Scottish Government”.

They added that if the SNP can also secure the Cosla presidency, “Cosla overall will be less likely to effectively challenge the Government”.

Conservative shadow local government secretary, Miles Briggs, has warned that the move appears to be an attempt to shield the Scottish Government from criticism from Cosla.

He said: “I think most people’s reading of this is the SNP have put someone into there to protect themselves – Kate Forbes is going to have a fellow nationalist to discuss this with.

“I don’t think necessarily that can protect them against due criticism that will rightly be coming after 15 years of cuts and centralisation of local government powers and budgets.”

“I hope the new Cosla team will really be standing up to protect local government in Scotland and highlight what has been a legacy now of this SNP and now SNP-Green Government of centralising and cutting funding and powers.”

Mr Briggs added: “There’s a lot coming down the line which hopefully Cosla will protect themselves against – there's the National Care Service power grab but also from the spending review, points to local government getting less but being told to do more.

“There is nothing else left to cut and nothing else left to save.

“I think that this is going to be a far more critical convention than we’ve seen previously.”

The SNP was approached for comment.