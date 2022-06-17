Former first minister Alex Salmond has said personal differences with Nicola Sturgeon are insignificant compared to the “national cause” of Scotland becoming independent.
Speaking to Sky News political editor Beth Rigby on Thursday, Mr Salmond revealed he would not let their “personal difficulties” stand in the way of any independence campaign.
“They’re insignificant compared to the national cause of Scotland becoming independent, to which I and Nicola Sturgeon have devoted our lives,” he said.
“So I don’t think you would find any personal difficulties coming in the way of something which is much bigger, much greater than any two individuals.”
The former SNP heavyweight parted ways with the party he had led for a total 30 years in 2018 following allegations of sexual misconduct.
Mr Salmond was charged with 14 offences including attempted rape and sexual assault the following year.
After a high-profile trial in 2020, Mr Salmond was acquitted of all charges and received £500,000 in compensation from the Scottish Government.
During Ms Rigby’s interview, he was pressed on whether or not the allegations politically damaged him and whether he acknowledged his behaviour to women was sometimes inappropriate.
Mr Salmond said the situation would not stand in the way of an independence campaign.
“It’s not going to get in the way of an independence campaign. I will contribute wholeheartedly, full scale to the independence campaign. That’s what the party is formed to do.”
The former first minister, who led the SNP to the first ever majority in the Scottish parliament in 2011, now heads the Alba party which he formed in early 2021.
Alba has consistently called on the SNP to take stronger action in securing Scottish independence. Mr Salmond said the independence movement had been waiting a considerable time for action.
He told Ms Rigby: “Like many people in the national movement, I’m just pleased that the starting gun has eventually been fired because they’ve waited on it for some considerable time.”
Mr Salmond believes now is the right time to seek a second vote on Scottish independence due to Boris Johnson “resembling the stag at bay”.
“I think it’s an open question if Boris Johnson will even be prime minister by the autumn,” he said.
“Therefore, this seems to be a very good time to exert the political and democratic pressure.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel