HOME Secretary Priti Patel has signed an order to extradite Julian Assange to the US to face espionage charges for publishing classified government documents about the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq on WikiLeaks in 2010.

The Home Office said there were no grounds to prohibit the order being made.

But supporters of the Wikileaks founder have called it a “dark day for British democracy.”

Mr Assange’s lawyers have said he faces a possible jail term of up to 175 years, though the US government told the High Court it would more likely be closer to six years.

A spokesman for the Home Office said: “On 17 June, following consideration by both the Magistrates Court and High Court, the extradition of Mr Julian Assange to the US was ordered. Mr Assange retains the normal 14-day right to appeal.

“In this case, the UK courts have not found that it would be oppressive, unjust or an abuse of process to extradite Mr Assange.

“Nor have they found that extradition would be incompatible with his human rights, including his right to a fair trial and to freedom of expression, and that whilst in the US he will be treated appropriately, including in relation to his health.”

In a statement, Wikileaks said Mr Assange would appeal to the High Court.

They said: "This is a dark day for press freedom and for British democracy. Anyone in this country who cares about freedom of expression should be deeply ashamed.

"The Home Secretary has approved the extradition of Julian Assange to the United States, the country that plotted his assassination.

"Julian did nothing wrong. He has committed no crime and is not a criminal. He is a journalist and a publisher, and he is being punished for doing his job.

"It was in Priti Patel's power to do the right thing. Instead, she will forever be remembered as an accomplice of the United States and its agenda to turn investigative journalism into a criminal enterprise.

"Foreign laws no determine the limits of press freedom in this country. And the journalism that won the industry's most prestigious prizes has been deemed an extraditable offence and worthy of a life sentence."

It is the latest development in the long legal battle that has followed Mr Assange ever since the files, which were leaked by Chelsea Manning, a former military intelligence analyst, were shared online.

In 2012, Mr Assange sought asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

At the time he was wanted in Sweden for questioning in a rape inquiry. That case was later dropped.

He was removed from the building seven years later when the relationship between Mr Assange and his hosts broke down, and Ecuador withdrew his asylum status.

He was then arrested for skipping bail during a separate legal battle.He has been held in London's Belmarsh Prison ever since

Prosecutors in the State then indicted him on 17 espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse.

His health has deteriorated over the years and his legal team fear he could die if he is sent to America.

Initially, in January last year, a judge accepted that argument, ruling that Mr Assanage should not be extradited.

However, the High Court later reversed that decision after the US provided sufficient assurances that he would be adequately cared for.