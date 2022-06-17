THE SNP has claimed the top job at the umbrella organisation representating councils locked in a funding row with the Scottish Government.

Opponents have warned that the move is "another hammer blow to Scotland’s savagely underfunded councils".

At a crunch meeting, SNP councillor Shona Morrison was elected the party’s first president of Cosla – taking over from Alison Evison.

Ms Morrison, who represents Moray, received 66 of 131 votes after independent members of the convention voted in favour of the SNP candidate.

Labour’s Health Brannan-McVey came in second place with 62 votes.

Opposition parties had previously warned about the SNP taking on the top job, given Cosla has been putting Finance Secretary Kate Forbes under pressure over the Scottish Government’s funding deal for local government.

A Labour source said the SNP would “absolutely” want to seize control of Cosla “so they can be puppets for their own masters”.

They added: “They don’t seem to be outspoken as much as we would like them to be.

“They should be standing up for local government, not SNP ministers.”

Scottish Conservative local governement spokesperson, Miles Briggs, said: “This news is another hammer blow to Scotland’s savagely underfunded councils.

“Until now, Cosla has been rightly vocal in calling out the sustained and systematic budget cuts local authorities have been handed year after year by the SNP Government."

He added: “It’s hard to see that continuing with an SNP councillor as president. I fear Shona Morrison will prove to be just the sort of lackey Nicola Sturgeon wants in charge – someone who will meekly accept unfair funding deals and not dare to criticise her government for imposing them.

“Scotland’s councils are on their knees, barely able to provide lifeline services to local residents. They need a strong champion to demand the kind of fair funding mechanism that the Scottish Conservatives would enshrine in law. Instead, they now have an SNP cheerleader at the helm.

“It is abundantly clear that local government in Scotland faces an SNP-Green coalition intent on centralising powers and cutting funding from local councils. Scottish Conservatives will work to defend our communities and fight for a better deal.”

But Ms Morrison said her forcus was on putting party loyalty to one side and prioritising standing up for local councils.

She said: “I am honoured to be elected President of Cosla and excited to take on this opportunity in one of the top political jobs in Scotland.

“I look forward to continuing the progress which has already been made on a cross party basis over the last five-year term.

“I am clear about the pressures faced by local government and the challenges and opportunities ahead."

Ms Morrison added: "This is an important job and a challenge I will relish and give my all to. I am a politician and a member of a political party, however my focus in this role will be on the ‘team local government’.

“Working with the vice president and the spokespeople at Cosla, I’m confident we will deliver on our key priorities as we work together to be the voice for local councils and champion the essential services they continue to provide under increasingly challenging circumstances."

Orkney independent councillor Steven Heddle was appointed vice-president at the same meeting.

He said: “I am delighted to be elected to the position of Cosla vice president.

"It is a wonderful opportunity and a role that I am honoured to take on, on behalf of the whole of local government.”

The SNP has also secured the high-profile resources brief, with Katy Hagmann from Dumfries and Galloway appointed - giving Ms Forbes party allies to carry out crunch funding talks with.

Union leaders have warned that the SNP need to put their party loyalty aside and continue to fight for Cosla amid a pay row with ministers.

Johanna Baxter Unison, head of local government said: “I think we need assurances from the new Cosla spokesperson that she will put aside her party allegiances, stand up for the role of local government and the staff who deliver our vital local services.

“Negotiators should leave their party colours at the door and focus on doing their best for council staff.”

She added: “Unison are having to ballot our members right now, urging them to vote for strike action to get a fair pay deal.

“If the employer doesn't move it is likely that ballot will see schools close in August. We don't want to do any of that.

“But we need an employer that is prepared to recognise, respect and reward these key workers and a Cosla spokesperson who can bring the government to the table, not someone who is just going to do their bidding.”