NICOLA Sturgeon has called on the BBC to take next year’s Eurovision song contest to Glasgow.

The First Minister said the Scottish Government would be “happy to discuss” helping the corporation host the annual spectacular.

Her offer comes after the European Broadcasting Union were forced to abandon plans to stage the show in Ukraine.

However, I can think of a perfect venue on banks of the River Clyde!! @scotgov is happy to discuss with BBC, @GlasgowCC @EBU_HQ and others

The First Minister tweeted: "We wish @Eurovision could be in Ukraine but understand that in circumstances this isn’t possible. However, I can think of a perfect venue on banks of the River Clyde!! @scotgov is happy to discuss with BBC, @GlasgowCC, @EBU_HQ, and others."

Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken called it a "complete no-brainer".

"Glasgow stands ready to welcome all Eurovision fans to their true spiritual home," she tweeted. "We are mentioned in an ABBA song after all. It’s meant to be."

At this year’s contest, the Kalush Orchestra were the winners, by some considerable distance, which should mean the contest is held in Ukraine.

However, in a statement this morning, the EBU said Russia’s invasion meant “the security and operational guarantees required for a broadcaster to host, organize and produce the Eurovision Song Contest” could not be fulfilled by Ukraine’s state broadcaster.

It added: “As a result of this decision, in accordance with the rules and to ensure the continuity of the event, the EBU will now begin discussions with the BBC, as this year’s runner up, to potentially host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom.”

The EBU said that Ukraine’s win would need to be “reflected in next year’s shows”

Responding to the statement, the BBC said: “We have seen the announcement from the EBU.

"Clearly these aren’t a set of circumstances that anyone would want. Following their decision, we will of course discuss the BBC hosting the Eurovision Song Contest.”

The contest - which last year was watched by 161 million people - is a substantial undertaking.

According to Eurovision’s criteria, a host city must have a stadium that can accommodate around 10,000 spectators and be within easy reach of an international airport.

The location must also have enough hotel accommodation for at least 2,000 delegates, accredited journalists and spectators.

Glasgow has some experience of hosting large events. Last year, 120 world leaders and over 40,000 registered participants came to the city for the COP26 climate summit.

What may prove tricky for the BBC is the cost of the contest. While the EBU will provide some money towards the running, the corporation will have to find millions more.

Given that the BBC needs to find £285m in savings and has announced a raft of cuts to services, it may be difficult to justify the expense.

In 2019, the Israeli Public Broadcaster had to borrow €16.5 million from the government to pay for hosting the contest. The total budget for that year was around €28 million.



