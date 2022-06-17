Boris Johnson has made a second surprise visit to Ukraine to hold face-to-face talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky.
A message on Mr Zelensky’s Telegram account read: “Many days of this war have proved that Great Britain’s support for Ukraine is firm and resolute.
“Glad to see our country’s great friend Boris Johnson in Kyiv again.”
Mr Johnson tweeted a picture of himself with Mr Zelensky, adding: “Mr President, Volodymyr, it is good to be in Kyiv again.”
Mr President, Volodymyr,
It is good to be in Kyiv again.
The Prime Minister had been expected at a conference of the Northern Research Group of Tory MPs in Doncaster but cancelled at the last minute.
No 10 said Mr Johnson was in Kyiv with an offer of a major training operation which could see UK armed forces and international partners teach up to 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers every 120 days.
Downing Street said it would "fundamentally change the equation of the war, ensuring the Armed Forces of Ukraine have the resilience they need to be victorious in their fight for enduring peace."
The training, which would take place outside of Ukraine, would use "battle-proven British Army expertise" to help Ukrainian troops "accelerate their deployment, rebuild their forces, and scale-up their resistance as they continue to defend their nation’s sovereignty against Russian invaders."
Mr Johnson said: "My visit today, in the depths of this war, is to send a clear and simple message to the Ukrainian people: the UK is with you, and we will be with you until you ultimately prevail.
"As Ukrainian soldiers fire UK missiles in defence of your nation’s sovereignty, they do so also in defence of the very freedoms we take for granted.
"That is why I have offered President Zelenskyy a major new military training programme that could change the equation of this war –harnessing that most powerful of forces, the Ukrainian determination to win.
"Two months on from my last visit, the Ukrainian grit, determination and resilience is stronger than ever, and I know that unbreakable resolve will long outlive the vain ambitions of President Putin."
Earlier today, the European Commission recommend Ukraine be given candidate status to join the EU.
Though, it could still take years before the country achieves full membership.
