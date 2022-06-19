ANGUS Robertson has defended Ian Blackford’s handling of the Patrick Grady sexual harassment case, insisting that the SNP Westminster leader has been “very, very mindful” of the disgraced MP’s victim.

That's despite the man - who was just 19 when Mr Grady made unwanted sexual advances toward him at an SNP staff Christmas Party in 2016 - saying he had been abandoned by the party.

There have been calls for Mr Blackford to resign after a recording of a meeting of the parliamentary group was leaked to press, where he told colleagues to give Mr Grady their “full support”.

He is heard saying: “I think most of you know how I feel about Patrick and I would encourage the group to deliver as much support as possible.

“And let’s look forward to next week, he is going to face a number of challenges over the short term and he has our absolute full support.

“And I for one, very much looking forward to welcoming Patrick back into the group next week.”

In their report, published on Tuesday, parliament’s sleaze watchdog, the Independent Expert Panel, said that Mr Grady "under the influence of alcohol, made a sexual advance to the complainant in the mistaken belief that this advance would be welcomed."

They also detailed the “significant effects” that the harassment has had on the victim, including “significant psychological consequences, leading to medical engagement”, and “significant consequential physical impacts on the complainant’s health”.

Its report said: “His work life and social life have been profoundly affected, markedly reducing the quality of both.

"He has been medically signed off work, and is likely to remain off work for a significant further period. He has doubts as to whether he will be able to return to work in the political sphere, which was his longstanding ambition.”

Both the Tories and Labour have called on Mr Blackford to resign. But he’s also facing criticism from within the SNP.

Asked if Mr Blackford should go, Mr Robertson, the Scottish Government's constitution secretary, told BBC’s Scotland Sunday Show: “No, I don't and having spoken to Ian Blackford in the past about this very testing situation, I know that he is very, very mindful of the person in question who was treated inappropriately.

“There must be pastoral care for people in those circumstances.

When it was pointed out that the man said he has not received this care, Mr Robertson said.

“Well, I've said that everybody should be able to receive that and, you know, it would not be appropriate for that not to have been offered but I just make the point that these very difficult situations, when one has an independent process that looks at what has been involved, on the one hand, absolutely, victims must come first, and people who've been treated inappropriately must be supported.

“But we've had an independent process that made a decision that the MP in question should be suspended for two days.

“And that is what has happened.

“He's been suspended by the SNP group at Westminster as well.

“I think there is a wider question as to when decisions are made which do not talk about career-ending situations, if that is what the conclusion is, then there has to be a way back for people while at the same time supporting people who've been treated inappropriately.

“And for that reason, I don't think that Ian Blackford should face the calls that he is, especially from political parties throwing very large rocks while sitting in glass houses.”

At the start of the recording obtained by the Sun and the Daily Mail, East Dunbartonshire MP Amy Callaghan told the group: “I think we should be rallying together for this campaign, but also regardless of our position on Patrick’s situation, we should be rallying together around him to support him at this time as well.

“I don’t think we are very good as a party at supporting each other and I think we should be making sure that he feels supported at this point, so if we can all reach out to him, or do so if you feel able to, we should probably be doing that.”

As she was speaking some people could be heard saying “hear hear” while some others started clapping.

Later in the recording, Motherwell and Wishaw MP Marion Fellows is heard saying: "Patrick is not out of our thoughts and Patrick is getting supported. Just because people don’t see it, doesn’t mean it isn't happening. I want to make that very clear."

The panel’s report raised questions about how Mr Blackford dealt with the complaint.

Despite the party being aware of the complaint, Mr Grady was allowed to remain in post as the SNP's Chief Whip until March 2021 - when The Herald first revealed the accusations against him.

He was even allowed to speak in a 2019 Commons debate about the harassment of staff.

In an interview with the Daily Record, the man criticised Mr Blackford: “I think Blackford owes all the staff an apology for his role in this. It’s not just me who is impacted by this.

“I think he owes an apology to all the staff and the group of MPs.”

In his Commons apology, Mr Grady said he was “profoundly sorry”.

He admitted that the case was “aggravated by a considerable disparity in age and authority between myself and the complainant and further aggravated by excessive consumption of alcohol on my part”.

Mr Grady said he had “learned significant lessons through this process” and insisted that “such behaviour on my part will never happen again”.

