THE SNP's chief whip has threatened members of the party's Westminster group with legal action after a recording of Ian Blackford giving his support to disgraced MP Patrick Grady was leaked to press.

In an email, Owen Thompson told colleagues that he has now contacted parliamentary security.

The warning against leaking has now, itself, been leaked to the Times.

In their report, published on Tuesday, parliament’s sleaze watchdog, the Independent Expert Panel, said that Mr Grady "made a sexual advance to the complainant" which was "clearly sexual in intent and manner, and clearly inappropriate."

They said the harassment and the SNP's handling of the complaint has had an impact on the victim - who was just 19 at the time - including “significant psychological consequences, leading to medical engagement”, and “significant consequential physical impacts on the complainant’s health”.

Shortly after the report was published, the SNP Westminster group met to discuss its findings. That meeting was then recorded and shared with both the Daily Mail and, later, the Sun.

Mr Blackford can be heard telling MPs: “I think most of you know how I feel about Patrick and I would encourage the group to deliver as much support as possible.

“And let’s look forward to next week, he is going to face a number of challenges over the short term and he has our absolute full support.

“And I for one, very much looking forward to welcoming Patrick back into the group next week.”

East Dunbartonshire MP Amy Callaghan and Motherwell MP Marion Fellows also express support for Mr Grady.

In his email, Mr Thompson said there were “serious questions to be answered on the legality of sharing a recording without consent under terms of the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000”.

Every MP who was at the group meeting has been invited to speak with him in person on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mr Thompson said that passing out a recording, which was obtained by the Daily Mail and the Sun, was “beyond the pale”, adding: “This behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Mr Grady’s victim told The Times: “It is disappointing to see that the SNP would rather take strong action against the leaker than the perpetrator,” he said.

“The SNP have still not learnt anything. The fact that Owen and the leadership believe the leak, rather than Grady’s behaviour, is the reason opponents are attacking them shows how far removed from reality the SNP has become.”

Craig Hoy, the Scottish Conservative chairman, said that Thompson’s email “confirms that the SNP have seriously warped priorities when it comes to handling severe misconduct”.

He added: “Threatening legal action and interrogating their own MPs in this way is a new low even for the nationalists. This is not about ‘attacking the party’ and quoting standing orders, it is about responsibility to the vulnerable victim.”