Scots living in three more council areas are now able to apply for a new benefit ahead of its full launch in August.

Residents of Angus, North Lanarkshire and South Lanarkshire have been invited to register for the Scottish Government’s adult disability payment.

It is being introduced as pilot in the areas ahead of a nationwide opening on August 29 replacing the personal independence payment. The payment has already been introduced in Perth, Dundee and the Western Isles in March.

Further council areas will be brought in next month.

The benefit will provide support to people between the age of 16 and pension age who are disabled, have a long-term health condition or have a terminal illness.

Those already in receipt of the personal independence payment do not need to make another application for the new adult disability payment as this will transfer from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to Social Security Scotland.This process is expected to be completed by 2025.

READ MORE: Scottish disability benefits to start after Covid-19 delay

Minister for social security Ben Macpherson said: “We are taking a positive, responsible and compassionate approach to delivering disability benefits, centred around our principles of dignity, fairness and respect.

“Adult disability payment is the twelfth Scottish benefit to be introduced, and without doubt the most complex.

“People can apply for adult disability payment in the way that suits them best. As well as online and over the phone, local delivery staff can provide pre-application advice and encourage people to take up their entitlements. I encourage those who think they could be eligible to check and apply.

“We would urge people who think that they may need additional support in applying, as well as with re determinations and appeals, to consider using VoiceAbility, an independent advocacy service that we are funding.

“Our approach to delivering disability benefits has been designed with people with lived experience of disability benefits and we are taking a different approach to that of the UK Government.

“People will be treated with dignity and respect, and we will start from a position of trust. There will be no private sector assessors and clients will be given greater choice to help them, including times and locations of meetings, with home visits available.”

Lorraine Van Beuge, project manager at North Lanarkshire Disability Forum (NLDF), said: “NLDF are delighted to be involved in the launch of the adult disability payment in North Lanarkshire, we encouraged our members to participate in the consultations last year and we are heartened to see some of the issues raised have been considered and implemented. We welcome the positive changes this devolved benefit may bring our members.”

How to apply?

You can apply online or by phone and paper by phoning 0800 182 2222.

The application is split into two parts, which need to be completed withing eight weeks of each other.

Find out more here.