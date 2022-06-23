ANAS Sarwar will not apologise for supporting rail strikes despite Labour MPs who joined picket lines reportedly facing disciplinary action if they do not publicly say sorry.
The Scottish Labour leader was pictured alongside workers earlier this week, despite UK Labour leader Keir Starmer urging his MPs at Westminster not to be seen supporting RMT members on strike.
Mr Sarwar has taken a more relaxed stance than the UK Labour leader in showing support for the industrial action.
The Guardian has reported that some of the rebel Labour MPs have been asked to issue a statement explaining why they attended the industrial action, suggesting those who do not could face disciplinary action.
Five of Sir Keir’s frontbenchers ignored a memo issued on Monday stressing that “leadership” was required by not being seen supporting the strike action.
The memo said: "We have robust lines. We do not want to see these strikes to go ahead with the resulting disruption to the public. The government have failed to engage in any negotiations.
“Please be reminded that frontbenchers including PPSs [parliamentary private secretaries] should not be on picket lines.”
The Scottish Labour leader met with striking workers in Edinburgh on Tuesday morning.
In a tweet, he said: “Solidarity with those on the picket lines. This is a crisis entirely of the Government’s making.
“The workers don’t want strikes. The unions don’t want strikes. The public don’t want strikes. They demand better.”
But Mr Sarwar will not apologise for supporting the strikers and has not been asked by the UK party to do so.
A Scottish Labour spokesperson said: “Anas Sarwar was proud to stand in solidarity with those on the picket lines.
“This is a crisis entirely of the Government’s making.
“The workers don’t want strikes. The unions don’t want strikes. The public don’t want strikes, they demand better.”
An SNP spokesperson said: "What Anas Sarwar should apologise for is putting Tories into power across Scotland’s councils after he promised not to.
"But at the end of the day it doesn't matter what Anas Sarwar says or doesn't say - he is just the branch manager. The power lies with Westminster Labour and Keir Starmer and we now know he will not stand up for ordinary workers.
"The recently published Scottish Government paper on the new case for independence pointed out the UK is one of the least fair and poorest countries per head in comparison to our European neighbours and that is a direct result of Westminster governments - both red and blue.
"The people of Scotland should be in no doubt that whether it's the Tories or Labour, Westminster control means more of the same."
Following Mr Sarwar’s show of support for RMT members, he was criticised by the Scottish Conservatives.
Scottish Tories shadow transport minister, Graham Simpson, claimed Mr Sarwar was “firmly on the side of this militant union”.
He added: “Passengers across the country will have been outraged to see Anas Sarwar on the picket lines, supporting these selfish strikes.
“Even Keir Starmer knows that these strikes are excessive and irresponsible. The Scottish Labour leader is utterly out of touch if he thinks he’ll win support with this blatant stunt.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel