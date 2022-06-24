A MEMBER of the backbench committee for Tory MPs has hinted its rules may be rewritten to allow a fresh confidence vote in Boris Johnson after today’s double byelection defeat.

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, the treasurer of the 1922 Committee, said his party had “some difficult decisions to make, no doubt” about how to move forward.

Mr Johnson survived a confidence vote less than three weeks ago, when 41 per cent of his MPs voted to remove him from Downing Street.

Under the current rules of the 1922 rules, he cannot face a similar vote for a year.

However if enough Tory MPs demand it, the rules can be rewritten to allow one sooner.

The byelection results suggest the Tories could lose power thanks to a pincer movement from Labour in the north of England and the Liberal Democrats in the south.

Labour regained the red wall seat of Wakefield in West Yorkshire on a 12.7 per cent swing away from the Tories, while the Liberal Democrats took Tiverton & Honiton in Devon on a colossal 30% swing, overturning a Tpry majority of more than 24,000.

It prompted Tory chairman Oliver Downden to resign his post, leaving the cabinet with a warning that the party “cannot carry on with business as usual”.

Conspicuously failing to offer the PM any support, he stressed he would always remain loyal to the party, a hint that other Tory MPs should do likewise and remove Mr Johnson.

Sir Geoffrey told Radio 4 there was “no doubt” the Tories would find it “difficult to hold” his Cotswolds seat in a by-election, despite a 20,214-vote majority over the LibDems.

He said: “If I were to run under a bus today it would be difficult to hold my seat, there’s no doubt about that. I feel very sorry for all our volunteers and indeed my colleagues, and indeed myself, who work very hard in these by-elections, but were simply defeated by the situation that we find ourselves in at the moment.”

He said MPs would in the coming days decide whether to take steps to oust their leader.

He said: “I’m not going to come out this morning and speculate on behalf of my colleagues as to whether we should or shouldn’t change the rules [of the 1922 committee].

“Clearly what’s going to happen over the next few days is the Prime Minister is going to set out to both his Cabinet and with us as Members of Parliament.

“We will then in the parliamentary party have to make a judgment as to whether we think that is a satisfactory explanation or whether we should actually take steps to have a new Prime Minister.”

The Tory grandee, who voted against Mr Johnson in the confidence vote over his leadership, added: “I’ve got an AGM tonight, I will consider what my members say, I will then discuss this matter with my colleagues, we will hear what the Prime Minister says and then we will have to make some difficult decisions, no doubt.”

Veteran MP Sir Roger Gale said Mr Johnson had “trashed” the reputation of the Tory Party.

He said the PM was choosing to “hang onto the door handle at No 10” but “it can’t go on forever and it certainly won’t go on until the next general election”.

Asked if he saw Mr Dowden’s resignation as a trigger for more expressions of discontent from the Cabinet, he told BBC Breakfast: “It is possible that that may happen, but it is up to my colleagues in the Cabinet to decide whether they can go on supporting a Prime Minister who, frankly, has trashed the reputation of the Conservative Party, my party, for honesty, for decency, for integrity and for compassion.”

Sir Roger said the Tories were “spoilt for choice” for new leaders, but refused to name any.

“There are several people who would make very good prime ministers within the party and one of those will emerge between now and the next general election and lead us into the next general election, which I trust we shall win,” he said.

Tory peer Lord Barwell, who was Theresa May’s chief of staff in No 10, said that if the Tory party carried on as before, it would be “sleepwalking to a defeat at the next election”.

He said the Tiverton and Honiton result was “catastrophic” for the Tories.

“It’s one of the safest Conservative seats in the country. It’s a strongly Leave-supporting constituency.

“So, for the Liberal Democrats to be winning there, and winning comfortably, it means that there’s a whole swathe of seats across the south of the country that are vulnerable.”

Referring to Mr Dowden quitting as party chair, he said he was “very pleased” someone senior in the party seemed to have “finally” recognised this and done something about it.

He said Mr Johnson’s authority was “very significantly diminished” and “draining away”.

Lord Barwell told Sky News that other cabinet ministers now had to ask themselves what it did to their own reputations if they continued to stand by him.

“The evidence is mounting up that he has lost the support of the public that he once had, that it looks extraordinarily unlikely that he’s going to be able to win that back,” he said.

“So, if they allow him to carry on, then they’re going to allow him to lead the Conservative Party to a significant defeat at the next election.”

Former Tory MP and minister Rory Stewart said Mr Dowden’s resignation “feels like the beginning of the end” for Mr Johnson.

He tweeted: “A devastating resignation for Boris Johnson because it comes from one of his earliest and most passionate supporters, who backed many of his cultural fights, and risked his reputation defending him for years. This feels like the beginning of the end.”