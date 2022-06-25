CARRIE Johnson often hits the headlines for contentious reasons, none more so than in recent days. But online, Mrs Johnson has an ardent following, with Carrie fan sites and social media pages dedicated to her.

If you haven’t been tuned into events, it was widely reported that while as foreign secretary, now-Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, considered giving his wife a role in either the government, or within the Royal household. A report in The Times newspaper made the claim, but the story was removed from later editions of the publication and did not appear on its website in events that lit the touch paper of speculation.

At the start of the week, Downing Street admitted it had spoken to The Times after the story was published initially, adding that the Prime Minister had not “recommended” his wife for the aforementioned roles, while Mrs Johnson’s spokesperson said the allegations were “totally untrue”.

Mrs Johnson, 34, who wed the Prime Minister in May 2021 and has two children with him, drew negative headlines back in April when she was issued with a fixed penalty notice for breaching Covid-19 regulations during lockdown as part of the ‘partygate’ scandal.

The former Conservative Party media official also drew ire when it emerged her refurbishment of the family flat at 11 Downing Street - which ran into three-figures and was borne out of a reputed desire to disband with the ‘John Lewis furniture nightmare’ left over by Theresa May - included splurging £840 a roll on wallpaper, with specialist decorators having to return to the property to rehang the gold wallpaper as it was too heavy to stay on the wall.

Fan sites have been popping up online, with social media accounts dedicated to the Prime Minister’s wife seeing their number of followers rising. They include the Instagram page ‘Carrie Symond’s Closet’, referencing the PM’s wife’s maiden name and identifying her fashion choices, from her outfits to her accessories, each time she is seen out in public and anything she wears on her private Instagram page.

The latest finds include a £1,495 white Emilia Wickstead dress worn by Mrs Johnson to Royal Ascot and a hot pink dress Mrs Johnson wore to Trooping the Colour, identified as an £85 purchase, on the page that says it simply ‘documents the style of Carrie Symonds’. The pink suit she wore stepping off the plane in Rwanda was identified as a Zara £79.99 blazer, Zara £49,99 trousers and a Tabitha Webb £325 shirt. A knit she wore in an image released by Downing Street with the couple’s daughter Romy was identified as a Cinta £150 product.

Other fashion choices identified include a £425 jacket worn in an image she herself posted on her own Instagram account, and a £695 dress worn out and about to a members’ club in Mayfair earlier this year.

Another Instagram page, ‘Carrie Symonds Fan Account’, posts regular images, along with fan accounts on Facebook.

The partners of Presidents and Prime Ministers historically fall under the spotlight by the nature of their role, dating notably back to Jackie Kennedy in the US, with their every fashion move followed.