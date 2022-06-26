ALEX Salmond will today call for a determined campaign of civic action on independence.
The intervention by the former First Minister, who now leads Alba, comes ahead of a statement on Tuesday by Nicola Sturgeon about her route map to a new vote in October next year.
In a speech to his party members Mr Salmond will say: "The new case for independence should be put forward by a convention encompassing all independence groups, including those out-with government. The SNP/Green coalition has become accident prone and the argument for independence is far more important than the temporary popularity of any political party.
"Secondly, the SNP should cease referring to a section 30 referendum as the “gold standard”. It isn’t, but rather one of a number of ways to give democratic substance to Scotlands national right of self-determination. I agreed one with David Cameron in 2012. That doesn’t mean it has to be repeated 10 years later in exactly the same way.
"Thirdly...Boris Johnson Government is in its death throes and Westminster difficulty is indeed Scotland’s opportunity. However, we must be aware that any gain for Scotland will still have to be extracted like pulling teeth. It will require a determined campaign of civic action, parliamentary intervention and diplomatic initiative to press home Scotland’s Claim of Right."
