NICOLA Sturgeon is attempting to shame her Unionist opponents into supporting a new independence referendum in the absence of a clear legal path to her staging one without Westminster’s consent.
Ahead of tomorrow's Holyrood statement on her ‘route map’ to Indyref2 in October 2023, the First Minister heaped pressure on the Tories and Labour by accusing them of denying democracy.
Ms Sturgeon has said she has a mandate for a repeat of the “gold standard” process of 2014, when the referendum was agreed by London and Edinburgh, and the vote was put beyond legal challenge by Westminster lending Holyrood new powers under a Section 30 order.
Mr Johnson denied Ms Sturgeon a fresh Section 30 order in 2020, forcing her to admit this month she may have to proceed without one, a legally uncertain option.
If the Lord Advocate allowed an Indyref2 Bill to go through Holyrood, it would be challenged at the UK Supreme Court and potentially ruled ultra vires.
Ms Sturgeon said: “Westminster is taking a wrecking ball to the idea of the United Kingdom as a voluntary partnership of nations.
“A Tory Government with just six MPs from Scotland, supported on this issue by Labour, is seeking to deny the democratic right of the people of Scotland to choose their own future.
“In doing so they are demonstrating beyond doubt that in place of a voluntary partnership they believe the UK is instead defined by Westminster control.
“The case for a referendum is therefore now as much a Scottish democracy movement as a Scottish independence movement.”
She went on: “Even previous Tory leaders from Margaret Thatcher to Theresa May said they believed the UK was based on the consent of the people who lived in its constituent nations.
“It is time for Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer to respect, not rubbish, the wishes of the people of Scotland and their democratically elected government.
“For 70 per cent of the time since 1979, Scotland has been governed by a Tory government we didn’t elect. Enough is enough.
“It’s time to restore basic democracy in Scotland to ensure people get the governments they vote for and through independence to build a proper partnership of equals between Scotland and our friends in the rest of the UK.”
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross told the BBC yesterday his party would snub a “pretend referendum” that lacked Westminster's consent.
He said he would not “play Nicola Sturgeon’s games on this issue” and said the constitutional question had already been “answered in 2014”.
Meanwhile Alba leader Alex Salmond urged SNP MPs to “grind Westminster to a halt” through "agitation".
He said: “A puff of wind would blow over Boris Johnson. The Section 30 route is not a gold standard.
"The Scottish Government now need a campaign of popular agitation for when Boris Johnson says no. It must also include parliamentary agitation. You could grind Westminster to a halt with the over 40 MPs the SNP have.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel