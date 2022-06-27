AN SNP MSP has been forced to clarify she does not “support any form of ultra nationalist” after posing with an extremist flag.
Evelyn Tweed, the party’s MSP for Stirling, tweeted a photo alongside Yes supporters at a march at Bannockburn at the weekend where she has hold of the flag of extremist group, Siol nan Gaidheal.
Ms Tweed can be seen clutching the extremist black saltire with both hands.
Posting the now-deleted picture on Twitter, she wrote: “Delighted to attend the Battle of Bannockburn commemoration . . . a moving commemoration for those who fought and lost their lives on both sides.”
But Ms Tweed has apoligised for posting the image, claiming she did not understand the significance of the flag.
She said: “Apologies for my last post now deleted when the flag was pointed out. “Just to be clear, I do not support any form of ultra nationalism.”
The SNP has claimed the MSP was holding down the flag, held by another person, to prevent it flapping in her face.
Here’s a screenshot of the offending flag holding from the original tweet which was hastily deleted. pic.twitter.com/VQNS6xY4zE— Dean Lockhart MSP (@DeanLockhartMSP) June 26, 2022
The Siol nan Gaidheal group is linked with ethnic nationalism and members have been previously banned from the SNP.
But Conservative and unionist figures have criticised Ms Tweed.
Scottish Conservative chief whip, Stephen Kerr, said he was “fairly shocked” by the image, adding that “Stirling SNP have some serious questions to answer”.
Also writing on Twitter, Tory MSP Dean Lockhart replied: “I cannot believe that you are holding a Siol nan Gaidheal flag Evelyn.
“A blood and soil anti-English nationalist organisation who believe in terrorising English born residents in Scotland.
“I’m actually shocked. An insult to thousands of your own constituents.”
Former chief strategist of the Better Together unionist campaign, Blair McDougall added: “Her denial of support for Siol nan Gaidheal or ultranationalism ring a hollow when you see the full photo. Half a dozen people with the proto-fascist group’s emblem.
“People in medieval garb around her. Someone brandishing an axe. Easy to see how she missed it.”
An SNP spokesperson said: "Just before the photo was about to be taken a man with a flag jumped into the front of the picture.
"Because of the wind, the flag kept flapping in front of Evelyn’s face so she held it to prevent it from doing so.
"There had been many flags there on the day so she thought nothing of it until later, when she realised what the flag was.
"She then immediately deleted the tweet/Facebook post and put out an apology."
