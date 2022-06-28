MSPs are set to be handed advice from Scotland’s top medic after an SNP politician was accused of launching a “dangerous disinformation campaign” over abortion services.
SNP Public Health Minister Maree Todd told MSPs that she does “profoundly disagree” with her party colleague, John Mason, after he compared some women undergoing abortions as having “effectively found themselves on a conveyer belt”.
Ms Todd has insisted that MSPs must “take our responsibility very seriously to ensure that the information that we give is accurate”.
The move comes after Mr Mason, in a radio interview, suggested that women have not been warned about the risks, despite no evidence suggesting that is the case.
He said: “Some women have gone through abortions and have very bad experiences.
“I’ve heard people speak and I’ve had one or two emails since this was being discussed about the bad experiences that some people have had.”
Mr Mason added: “I’m not saying it’s every case but in some cases, women have gone to these clinics and have effectively found themselves on a conveyer belt.
“There’s very little information about the pros and the cons of having an abortion.
“I’ve heard women speak who for the rest of their lives have felt a scar on them and damaged emotionally, having gone through an abortion and they were not warned about that.”
Labour MSP Monica Lennon has called on the SNP Government to ensure MSPs are giving out accurate information – accusing Mr Mason of a “dangerous disinformation campaign”.
She added: “His comments are not just his views, it's disinformation.
“He is talking down healthcare workers, he's claiming that women don't have informed consent. We've already heard from the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) there's no evidence to back this up.
“What will the Scottish Government do to tackle disinformation, to make sure that all MSPs have the facts in front of them? It's not about our views, it's about the facts.
“What will the SNP do to ensure that Mr Mason doesn't continue with this dangerous disinformation?”
Ms Todd insisted that she does “profoundly disagree with Mr Mason's views”.
She said: “I am absolutely confident that services which are provided by in Scotland around the informed consent relating to abortions are not only good and meet the legal standards, but I would say in my experience, those people working in sexual health go above and beyond and deliver an exemplary gold standard in what we would expect around informed consent.
“They get right alongside their patients and without judgement, help the patient to understand what they need to know in order to make a good decision. And they do that day in, day out, and we are grateful for it.”
The Public Health Minister said she “cant speak for” the SNP.
She added: “What I can say is that our manifesto committed us to improving access to abortion and committed us to retaining the current abortion legislation that we have.
“In terms of misinformation, I agree it is vitally important that each of us in positions of power in this place, take our responsibility very seriously to ensure that the information that we give is accurate.
“I'm more than happy to liaise with the CMO to ensure that every member has the opportunity to understand the issues at hand.”
