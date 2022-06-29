The Scottish Secretary and other UK Government ministers declined to talk to the BBC this morning to face questions on Nicola Sturgeon’s plan to hold a second Scottish independence referendum.

Speaking from the Garden Lobby at Holyrood, Good Morning Scotland presenter Gary Robertson said that numerous attempts had been made to arrange an interview with Alister Jack or other UK Government Ministers, but calls had been rejected.

Despite contacting No 10 and even seeking a slot with Defence Minister Ben Wallace, who was doing a morning round of media interviews, BBC Scotland Radio was told no-one was available or had their requests rejected.

Mr Robertson said: “We asked to speak to the Scottish Secretary or one of his ministers, this morning.

"We contacted the No 10 Press Office, the Cabinet Office Press office and asked the Ministry of Defence for a slot in the round of interviews being conducted by the Defence Secretary Ben Wallace this morning.

“But we either had our bids declined or were told ‘no-one was available’.”

Instead, Mr Robertson interviewed Scottish Conservative MSP Donald Cameron, the party’s Constitution spokesman. Deputy First Minister John Swinney later appeared for the Scottish Government.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she wants to have a second referendum on Scottish independence in October 2023.

However, the matter will be referred to the UK Supreme Court in order to establish legality of the legislation behind the vote.

The First Minister has already said there is an “indisputable” mandate for another vote after a majority of independence-supporting MSPs were returned in last year’s Holyrood elections.