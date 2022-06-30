NICOLA Sturgeon has been accused of pressing ahead with “breaking up our country and dividing our people” instead of focusing on the worst cancer waiting times ever recorded.

On Tuesday, the First Minister set out her routemap to independence and has pre-empted Supreme Court action on whether Holyrood has the authority hold its own referendum, with a polling date set for October 19, 2023.

The Scottish Government has asked the court to rule on whether it can hold a referendum without the UK Government's permission.

If there are no legal routes open to a Holyrood referendum taking place, Ms Sturgeon insisted that the next UK general election would be a “de facto referendum” on Scottish independence.

But Scottish Labour leader has accused Ms Sturgeon of focusing on the wrong priority, highlighting the “worst cancer waiting times on record".

The First Minister said she wants to “free Scotland from the Conservatives” which she claimed would help NHS improvements.

In the last year, 3,057 patients have missed a 62-day standard for starting cancer treatment.

Speaking at First Minister's Questions, Ms Sturgeon admitted “that target is not being met”.

She said: “We continue to see an increasing number of eligible cancer referrals and the priority, of course, is to ensure that all of these patients receive the care they need quickly.

“Once a decision to treat is made, patients wait on average just four days to start cancer treatment.

“We recognise that improvements, particularly on the 62-day pathway, require to be made, which is why we are investing £40m over five years to support cancer services, improve cancer waiting times and, of course, to ensure earlier detection of cancer.”

Mr Sarwar warned that “in the eight years that Nicola Sturgeon has been First Minister, she has never met a 62-day treatment standard”.

He added: “Since the election campaign last year when Nicola Sturgeon made a promise to focus on Covid recovery and cancer catch-up, over 3,000 cancer patients have not started their treatment on time.”

The Labour leader highlighted that 78,310 who are currently waiting for a diagnostic test, including for cancer, have already waited longer than the six-week standard.

He highlighted a 76% increase from last year when 44,516 patients were waiting too long.

Mr Sarwar pointed to Ms Sturgeon last year insisting “this has been my focus and the focus of the government literally seven days a week”, adding “that will be the case for as long as is necessary”.

He said: “That was pandemic Nicola who also promised the Covid recovery would be her priority in this parliament.

“The recovery hasn’t even started yet, in fact, things have got worse.

“Instead, we’ve gone back to the divisive Nicola Sturgeon who is now spending seven days a week, sometimes what feels like 24 hours a day focusing on what she cares about – breaking up our country and dividing our people, not rebuilding it.”

Ms Sturgeon stressed that since waiting times for diagnostic checks have soared, there have been “three further waves of a pandemic” and highlighted “record funding for our National Health Service”.

Addressing Mr Sarwar’s criticism about pushing ahead with her plans for independence, the First Minister said: “He wants to back up the Conservatives on this point.

“I want to free Scotland from the Conservatives.

“The worst thing that could ever happen to our NHS is to continue to have Conservative governments cutting the budget of this government and this parliament.

“That’s why having the powers of independence is good for our country, including our National Health Service.”