The Scottish Government has been accused of “taking its eye off the ball” after offering the police force a “derisory” pay offer.

It comes as officers will withdraw their “goodwill” from 5pm on Friday in what was described by the Scottish Police Federation (SPF) as the most overt action taken in 100 years.

This will see officers refuse to start shifts early or take radio equipment home after their duty ends in place of industrial action which the force is prohibited from by law.

Speaking at First Ministers Questions on Thursday, Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross accused Nicola Sturgeon of not prioritising the force and the justice sector.

He said: “The Chief Constable of Police Scotland has said that policing is not among the SNP Government’s priorities – and he’s right.

“The pay offer – which the Scottish Police Federation describe as ‘derisory’ – is proof of that.

“As a result of it, SPF members will take action from tomorrow.

“The SNP Government has taken its eye off the ball here. Resources are being used elsewhere.

"Police budgets have been cut and officer numbers in Scotland are at their lowest level since 2008.”

However, Ms Sturgeon claimed that police officers will receive a “fair and affordable” pay increase.

She said there were more police officers per 10,000 people in Scotland than in England and that the lowest starting salary for a new constable in Scotland was higher than that in England and Wales.

The SNP leader said that those figures “demonstrate the priority we attach to policing” and added that the Justice Secretary Keith Brown has held “constructive” talks with the SPF over the past few days.

“I hope all sides will continue to work together constructively to ensure that a fair and affordable pay increase can be agreed for our police officers,” she said.

“Our police officers do deserve it and we will continue to value policing and give it the priority it deserves.”

However, Mr Ross accused her of being on a “different planet” as SPF members gear to take the only action they legally can.

Warning that resources being directed away from police budgets would have an impact on police safety, he added: “This is the consequence of a distracted government that doesn’t focus on what really matters.

“It’s what happens when the country’s top priorities are set aside in pursuit of a divisive independence referendum that the public don’t want.

“It’s time the First Minister focused fully on supporting our police officers and keeping our streets safe from crime, instead of insulting them with a measly pay offer.”

Ms Sturgeon said that the cost-of-living crisis was contributing to the hardship faced by officers.

“Police officers, like nurses, like doctors, like everybody across Scotland are suffering from the cost-of-living crisis exacerbated by the Conservative government,” she said.

“I think anybody can compare the public sector pay offers that are beingbeing made in Scotland to those being made by the Conservatives and again draw conclusions about the higher value attached to public sector here.