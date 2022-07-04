Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is to reveal an alternative to independence as a pitch for Scotland's future in a speech later today.
The party is expected to counter the SNP's independence route with a series of papers on how it expects to "deliver the reform that our politics needs" and "unite our country".
It comes after Nicola Sturgeon unveiled her route map towards a second independence referendum at the start of last week.
The First Minister wants to hold a second vote on leaving the UK on October 19 2023 and is seeking permission from UK Supreme Court to get a referendum go ahead without Westminster's consent.
Now in an attempt to offer Labour's vision for Scotland's future, Mr Sarwar will publish the first paper during a speech in London.
Mr Sarwar will call for a new "legal duty of cooperation" between governments in Westminster and Holyrood and "joint governance councils" which he claimed would provide fresh models of intergovernmental working.
He announced his intentions to work alongside UK Labour in a column with the Daily Record.
Reform plans for the House of Lords will also be set out in the proposals.
He claimed that both the SNP in Scotland and the Conservatives in Westminster "stand to gain politically from the chaos of division" - adding that this ensures "bad government thrives and people pay the price".
Mr Sarwar said: "Scotland is cursed with two bad governments who benefit from a political climate which seeks to maximise disagreements and disordered relationships across the UK.
"Repeated campaigns for a referendum and constitutional disputes are used as a distraction from the SNP’s failures in government.
"The challenges faced by Scottish society are treated as reasons to support separation from the UK, instead of issues in need of a Scottish Government solution."
Speaking to BBC's Radio Scotland on Monday morning, Scottish Labour's constitutional spokesperson Sarah Boyack said conflict between governments in Westiminster and Holyrood "undermines policy making".
She said: "We've got two governments who are not interested in making devolution a success. The Tories actively want to undermine it and the SNP want to get rid of it altogether."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel