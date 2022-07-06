A TORY MP has called on Boris Johnson to resign afger blaming other people for his mistakes as the Prime Minister faced a host of party allies calling for him to put the national interest first.

Mr Johnson faced angry voices from across the chamber at Prime Mnisiter's Questions as he was forced to defend a flurry of ministerial resignations – prompted by his response to the Chris Pincher affair.

Mr Pincher quit as deputy chief whip last week following claims that he groped two men at a private members’ club, but Mr Johnson was told about allegations against him as far back as 2019.

The Prime Minister acknowledged he should have sacked Mr Pincher when he was told about the claims against him when he was a Foreign Office minister in 2019, but instead Mr Johnson went on to appoint him to other government roles.

Conservative MP for Birmingham Northfield executive secretary of the influential Tory backbench group, the 1922 Committee, Gary Sambrook, told MPs that in an “attempt to boost morale in the tearoom”, the Prime Minister said that “there were seven people, MPs, in the Carlton Club last week and one of them should have tried to intervene to stop Chris from drinking so much”.

He added: “As if that wasn’t insulting enough to the people who did try and intervene that night. And then also to the victims that drink was the problem.

“Isn’t it the example that the Prime Minister constantly tries to deflect from the issue, always tries to blame other people for mistakes and that at least nothing left for him to do other than to take responsibility and resign?”

His comment was met with an applause by the opposition benches, which was immediately scolded by Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

In response, Mr Johnson said: “There is a very simple reason why they want me out, and that is because they know that otherwise we are going to get on and deliver our mandate and win another general election.

"And that is the reality.”

Conservative former Cabinet minister David Davis called on Boris Johnson to “put the interests of the nation before his own interests”.

He said: “Six months ago I called on the Prime Minister to resign because even then it was clear that his approach to leadership and integrity was already creating a pipeline of problems that will paralyse proper Government.

“Today I ask him to do the honourable thing, to put the interests of the nation before his own interests and before, in his own words, it does become impossible for Government to do its job.”

Mr Johnson replied: “I just couldn’t disagree with him more.

"Look at what the Government is doing today, cutting taxes … we’ve just completed a programme to get half a million people off welfare into work, thanks to the strength of our economy.”

In another uncomfortable question for Mr Johnson, Conservative former minister Tim Loughton asked: “Does the Prime Minister think there are any circumstances in which he should resign?”

The Prime Minister replied: “Clearly if there were circumstances in which I felt it was impossible for the Government to go on and discharge the mandate we have been given, or if I felt, for instance, we are being frustrated in our desire to support the Ukrainian people, or over some related point, then I would.

“But, frankly the job of a Prime Minister in difficult circumstances when he has been handed a colossal mandate is to keep going and that is what I am going to do.”