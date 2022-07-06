BORIS Johnson's chief whip has told him 'the game's up', it is being reported.

Senior Tory MPs are saying that Chris Heaton-Harris has delivered the news ot the PM, according to a Times journalist.

The report follows a savage statement in the Commons by Sajid Javid today following his resignation as health secretary yesterday.

It also comes after the PM faced a number of calls by his own MPs - as well as political opponents - to go during a stormy PMQs this afternoon.

Mr Johnson faced angry voices in the chamber as he was forced to defend a flurry of ministerial resignations – prompted by his response to the Chris Pincher affair.

His appearance in the Commons came as six more Government ministers and two ministerial aides quit on Wednesday, following the exit of Mr Javid and Rishi Sunak the night before.

Mr Johnson last month survived a no confidence vote by his MPs and under the current roles he cannot face a second until a year has passed since the vote took place.

However, a growing number of Tory MPs want the 1922 committee of backbenchers to change the rules so a new vote can be held soon.

Some want it to take place before the Commons goes into recess on July 211 with a party leadership contest to take place ove the summer.

Following PMQs, Scottish Conservative MP Andrew Bowie, who voted against Johnson in the confidence motion, said he had written to the 1922 committee to ask for a second confidence motion.

"Three weeks ago I said, despite my vote, we needed to focus on the issues facing the country, not internal fights in the Party. But Government is not functioning. I have therefore written to the 22 to request another vote of confidence in Boris Johnson's leadership," Mr Bowie tweeted.

At PMQs Conservative MP for Birmingham Northfield - executive secretary of the the 1922 Committee - Gary Sambrook, told MPs that in an “attempt to boost morale in the tearoom”, the Prime Minister said that “there were seven people, MPs, in the Carlton Club last week and one of them should have tried to intervene to stop Chris from drinking so much”.

He added: “As if that wasn’t insulting enough to the people who did try and intervene that night. And then also to the victims that drink was the problem.

“Isn’t it the example that the Prime Minister constantly tries to deflect from the issue, always tries to blame other people for mistakes and that at least nothing left for him to do other than to take responsibility and resign?”

His comment was met with an applause by the opposition benches, which was immediately scolded by Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

In response, Mr Johnson said: “There is a very simple reason why they want me out, and that is because they know that otherwise we are going to get on and deliver our mandate and win another general election.

"And that is the reality.”

Conservative former Cabinet minister David Davis called on Boris Johnson to “put the interests of the nation before his own interests”.

He said: “Six months ago I called on the Prime Minister to resign because even then it was clear that his approach to leadership and integrity was already creating a pipeline of problems that will paralyse proper Government.

“Today I ask him to do the honourable thing, to put the interests of the nation before his own interests and before, in his own words, it does become impossible for Government to do its job.”

Mr Johnson replied: “I just couldn’t disagree with him more.

"Look at what the Government is doing today, cutting taxes … we’ve just completed a programme to get half a million people off welfare into work, thanks to the strength of our economy.”

In another uncomfortable question for Mr Johnson, Conservative former minister Tim Loughton asked: “Does the Prime Minister think there are any circumstances in which he should resign?”

The Prime Minister replied: “Clearly if there were circumstances in which I felt it was impossible for the Government to go on and discharge the mandate we have been given, or if I felt, for instance, we are being frustrated in our desire to support the Ukrainian people, or over some related point, then I would.

“But, frankly the job of a Prime Minister in difficult circumstances when he has been handed a colossal mandate is to keep going and that is what I am going to do.”