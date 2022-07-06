SCOTTISH Tory leader has renewed his call for Boris Johnson to resign – insisting his “time is up”.

Douglas Ross previously called for the PM to quit over the partygate scandal before changing his tune – pointing to the Ukraine conflict and the need for a stable UK Government.

But the Moray MP changed his mind again and voted no confidence in the Prime Minister as Mr Johnson escaped an attempt by the 1922 Committee to oust him.

But as a flurry of ministers including Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resign over the Prime Minister's handling of the Chris Pincher affair, Mr Ross has again called for Mr Johnson to quit.

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Ross said: “The Prime Minister needs to realise he’s lost the support of many colleagues and he has to stand down as Prime Minister.

"It’s not an easy thing for many of us to tell the Prime Minister but the time is up and he needs to step aside.”

Speaking to LBC, the Tory MP and MSP said it is possible that influential members of the 1922 Committee could call on the Prime Minister to quit before the inevitable – amid a campaign to change the rules to allow another vote of no confidence in his leadership.

Asked when he thinks the Prime Minister will acknowledge that the "game is up", Mr Ross said: "I don't think he will."

He added: "He has to look at what is the best thing for the country now and to have a government that is fully focused on all the issues we need to be delivering on means we have to have ministers and cabinet ministers in place and at the moment we have far too many vacancies."

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has continued to back the Prime Minister, despite the latest scandal and a string of his ministerial colleagues quitting the Government.

In a statement released on Tuesday night, Mr Jack said: "I fully support the Prime Minister.

"I am sorry to see good colleagues resign, but we have a big job of work to do, and that’s what we’re getting on with.”