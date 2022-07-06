Conservative MPs may vote tonight on changing the party's existing rules on no confidence motions.

The development is being reported this afternoon and follows a senior member of the Tory's influential 1922 committee of backbenchers calling in the Commons chamber at PMQs for Mr Johnson to resign.

Sky news is reporting the 1922 committee is meeting this afternoon and considering a rule change.

Sam Coates, Sky News political journalist said that he understands that a rule change allowing a new vote of confidence in the PM could go through tonight - though a vote won't be trigged immediately.

Mr Johnson last month survived a no confidence vote by his MPs and under the current roles he cannot face a second until a year has passed since the vote took place.

However, a growing number of Tory MPs want the committee to change the rules so a new vote can be held before Commons goes into recess on July 21.

Some want a party leadership contest to take place over the summer.

Following PMQs, Scottish Conservative MP Andrew Bowie, who voted against Mr Johnson in the confidence motion last month, said he had written to the 1922 committee to ask for a second confidence motion.

"Three weeks ago I said, despite my vote, we needed to focus on the issues facing the country, not internal fights in the Party. But Government is not functioning. I have therefore written to the 22 to request another vote of confidence in Boris Johnson's leadership," Mr Bowie tweeted.

It is also being reported that Michael Gove has indicated he's unhappy with Mr Johnson remaining in post.

It comes following reports the Levelling Up Secretary asked the Prime Minister to resign this morning. These claims were not denied by a spokesman for Mr Gove.

Meanwhile, in a dramatic day at Westminster senior Tory MPs are saying that Tory chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris has told Mr Johnson 'the game's up.

Mr Johnson faced a savage statement in the Commons from Sajid Javid today following his resignation as health secretary yesterday just minutes after a growing revolt among his own backbenchers.

He was repeatedly attacked by former allies in the chamber as he was forced to defend a flurry of ministerial resignations – prompted by his response to the Chris Pincher affair.

His appearance in the Commons came as six more Government ministers and two ministerial aides quit on Wednesday, following the exit of Mr Javid and Rishi Sunak last night.

At PMQs Conservative MP for Birmingham Northfield - executive secretary of the the 1922 Committee - Gary Sambrook, told MPs that in an “attempt to boost morale in the tearoom”, the Prime Minister said that “there were seven people, MPs, in the Carlton Club last week and one of them should have tried to intervene to stop Chris from drinking so much”.

He added: “As if that wasn’t insulting enough to the people who did try and intervene that night. And then also to the victims that drink was the problem.

“Isn’t it the example that the Prime Minister constantly tries to deflect from the issue, always tries to blame other people for mistakes and that at least nothing left for him to do other than to take responsibility and resign?”

His comment was met with an applause by the opposition benches, which was immediately scolded by Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

In response, Mr Johnson said: “There is a very simple reason why they want me out, and that is because they know that otherwise we are going to get on and deliver our mandate and win another general election. And that is the reality.”

Conservative former Cabinet minister David Davis called on Boris Johnson to “put the interests of the nation before his own interests”.

Conservative former minister Tim Loughton asked: “Does the Prime Minister think there are any circumstances in which he should resign?”

The Prime Minister replied: “Clearly if there were circumstances in which I felt it was impossible for the Government to go on and discharge the mandate we have been given, or if I felt, for instance, we are being frustrated in our desire to support the Ukrainian people, or over some related point, then I would.

“But, frankly the job of a Prime Minister in difficult circumstances when he has been handed a colossal mandate is to keep going and that is what I am going to do.”

