A DELEGATION of Boris Johnson’s Cabinet ministers are set to tell him that it is time for him to quit as the Prime Minister clings onto power by his fingertips.

Reports suggest that Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, only appointed to the top post by Mr Johnson last night, is one of the senior members of Government who will plead with the PM to resign.

At least 37 Government ministers have resigned since the mutiny was kickstarted by Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid, who decided to quit after the Prime Minister was forced into a humiliating resignation over his handling of the Chris Pincer affair.

At a difficult two-hour appearance in from of the Commons Liaison Committee, the Prime Minister insisted he was “not going to step down” as sources said Grant Shapps and Brandon Lewis are among a group of once-loyal allies who will demand he quits.

Mr Johnson's battle to remain in power will reach new heights during the clash with Cabinet members, with sources suggesting that Mr Lewis, the Northern Ireland Secretary, believes his position is “now untenable”.

Mr Shapps, the Transport Secretary, who was key in the Prime Minister’s fight for survival during partygate, was also understood to be part of the group, as was Welsh Secretary Simon Hart.

Reports even suggested Mr Zahawi, who was only appointed Chancellor on Tuesday, will be among those taking part in the showdown with Mr Johnson.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has pulled out of a planned media round on Thursday morning amid the crisis over Mr Johnson’s leadership.

It was set to come after the Prime Minister faced an intense grilling before opposition critics and Tory MPs alike on the Commons Liaison Committee, as the stream of ministerial resignations continued.

After being repeatedly pressed for a direct answer, Mr Johnson said “of course” he ruled out triggering a general election if the Tories force him from office.

Told that there was a delegation of Cabinet ministers waiting for him at Downing Street, Mr Johnson referred to the invasion of Ukraine and said “I can’t for the life of me see how it is responsible just to walk away from that”.

He did not deny reports that Cabinet minister Michael Gove told him early on Wednesday that he must stand down, but insisted he would still be leader on Thursday.