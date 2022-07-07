BORIS Johnson’s plan to stay on as a “caretaker” Prime Minister until October has been blasted by his former ministers.

George Freeman said the Tory leader should “hand in the seals of office, apologise to Her Majesty” and allow her to appoint an interim Prime Minister.

Former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson described it as "arrant nonsense."

Meanwhile, other ex-ministers have told the Guardian they think it not possible for Johnson to stay till the autumn.

One said: “He needs to be gone by tonight, [deputy Prime Minister Dominic] Raab should take over.”

Both the SNP and Labour said it was not “sustainable” for Mr Johnson to stay in place.

On Thursday morning, the Prime Minister finally announced that he would stand down.

His resignation came after more than 50 of his MPs resigned their roles in government, including a number of cabinet ministers.

It may prove tricky for the Prime Minister to fill those vacancies.

He will also need to work with the cabinet ministers who kept their jobs but called on him to quit, including Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi.

Influential Tory backbencher Steve Baker, said that given many of those resigning had questioned the Prime Minister's integrity, it was hard to see how they could work for him again.

George Freeman, who quit as science minister on Thursday morning, said: “We need Ministers back at their desks.

"Now PM has finally done the decent thing he needs to hand in the seals of office, apologise to Her Majesty, allow her to appoint a Caretaker under whom Ministers can serve, so the Conservative Party can choose a new leader properly.”

Baroness Davidson tweeted: "There's no way he can stay on until October. It's arrant nonsense to think he can. Someone needs to grip this."

On the Today programme David Davis, the former Brexit secretary and an arch critic of Mr Johnson, said he “not too bothered” about the prospect of the Prime Minister staying on over the summer.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the notion of Mr Johnson staying on as PM until autumn was “far from ideal, and surely not sustainable.”