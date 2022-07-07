BORIS Johnson has resigned as Prime Minister – admitting that “no-one is remotely indispensable”.

The Prime Minister formally announced he was stepping down as Prime Minister after facing mounting internal pressure from his Cabinet colleagues.

Mr Johnson said he will carry on as PM until a new leader is appointmed by the party.

In a speech outside Downing Street, Mr Johnson said: “It is clear now the will of the parliamentary Conservative party is that there should be a new leader of that party and therefore a new Prime Minister.

“I’ve agreed with Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of our backbench MPs that the process of choosing that new leader should begin now.”

He added that “the timetable will be announced next week” and confirmed he has “today appointed a Cabinet to serve, as I will, until the new leader is in place”.

Mr Johnson highlighted “how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world”.

He pointed to being able to be “reclaiming the powers for this county to make its own laws in Parliament” and “gutting us through the pandemic” as particular achievements.

Highlighting Tory MPs bidding to remove him from office, Mr Johnson said it was “eccentric to change the Government when we are delivering so much” and claimed he was “only a handful of points behind in the polls”.

Mr Johnson said “I regret not to have been successful” in being able to persuade his Cabinet colleagues to let him continue in office and pointed to it being “painful” not to carry on in the job.

He added: “When the herd moves, the herd moves.”

“In politics, no-one is remotely indispensable.”

Mr Johnson said he sought to stay Prime Minister because he felt it was his “obligation” to continue to do what the Tories promised in 2019.

“I want to say to the millions of people who voted for us in 2019, many of them voting Conservative for the first time, thank you for that incredible mandate, the biggest Conservative majority since 1987, the biggest share of the vote since 1979.

“And the reason I have fought so hard in the last few days to continue to deliver that mandate in person was not just because I wanted to do so, but because I felt it was my job, my duty, my obligation to you to continue to do what we promised in 2019.

“And of course, I’m immensely proud of the achievements of this Government.”

Boris Johnson pledged to support the next leader as he said some people would be “relieved” to see him go and expressing his sadness at leaving “the best job in the world”.

He said his successor’s priorities would be “helping families to get through … cutting burdens on businesses and families, and, yes, cutting taxes because that is the way to generate the growth and the income we need to pay the great public services.

“To that new leader, I say, whoever he or she may be, I say: ‘I will give you as much support as I can’.

“To you, the British public, I know that there will be many people who are relieved and perhaps quite a few who will also be disappointed.

“I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world.”

Addressing the people of Ukraine, the Prime Minister said “we in the UK will continue to back your fight for freedom for as long as it takes”.

Speaking in Downing Street, he said: “Let me say now to the people of Ukraine, that I know that we in the UK will continue to back your fight for freedom for as long as it takes.

“And, at the same time, in this country we’ve been pushing forward a vast programme of investment in infrastructure and skills and technology, the biggest in a century.

“Because if I have one insight into human beings, it is that genius and talent and enthusiasm and imagination are evenly distributed throughout the population, but opportunity is not, and that’s why we must keep levelling up, keep unleashing the potential of every part of the United Kingdom.

“If we can do that in this country, we will be the most prosperous in Europe.”