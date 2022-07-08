JAPAN's former prime minister Shinzo Abe has been shot during a campaign speech, national broadcasters reported.

The country's current leader Fumio Kishida has said the 67-year-old is in a "severe condition".

He said he hoped Mr Abe will survive after shooting prompted him to fo into heart failure, Japan's NHK TV said.

NHK said Mr Abe was bleeding and holding his chest when he collapsed and was rushed to a hospital.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the apparent attack in Nara in western Japan.

He had been standing while making an election campaign speech ahead of Sunday’s election for the parliament’s upper house.

It is understood police arrested a male suspect at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.