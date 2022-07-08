BORIS and Carrie Johnson will no longer hold their wedding party at Chequers

The pair were reportedly set to hold a reception at the Prime Minister’s country retreat on July 30 and had already sent save-the-date cards to family and friends.

According to the Evening Standard, the plan was for a “champagne-soaked soiree” to mark the couple’s first anniversary.

Mr and Mrs Johnson were married in a low-key, private ceremony at Westminster Cathedral. They said they would hold a larger celebration after coronavirus restrictions had been relaxed.

The Mirror said it was told by two separate sources that the pair were keen to go ahead with the celebrations.

One Tory source said: “It beggars belief that even after all the criticism Johnson has faced regarding integrity and probity, one of the reasons he is staying is to have his wedding party at Chequers.

“It’s a national asset not his personal home. The Johnsons should do the decent thing and find a different venue. And Boris should do the decent thing and leave No 10 immediately”.

A second insider told the paper: “It’s crass if it goes ahead.”

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner suggested that Mr Johnson’s insistence that he stay on as a caretaker Prime Minister was, in part, so the event could go ahead.

However, the Sun quoted a Tory source who said the wedding party was now being moved to a different location.

They said the idea this has had any bearing on the Prime Minister staying on as a caretaker was “frankly absurd.”

The Prime Minister has been fiercely criticised by many in his own party over plans to remain in office until the Conservative Party has elected a new leader.

The process could take months. Members of the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers will meet on Monday to decide the timetable.

However, even though the first round of voting could start this week, it could still be closer to September before a winner emerges.

Yesterday, former Prime Minister Sir John Major said it would be “unwise” for Mr Johnson to stay on.

The new Secretary of State for Education, James Cleverly, said he "fundamentally" disagreed with Sir John.

“The Prime Minister has said he is standing down, the timescale for that departure will be defined by the process that the 1922 Committee and the Conservative Party put in place.

“Everyone recognised that needs to be done professionally but quickly and I think that the Prime Minister has been able to form a Government to discharge our duty to the British people until that process is concluded.”

On claims by some critics that Mr Johnson will attempt to somehow cling on to power despite his resignation speech yesterday, Mr Cleverly added: “I have to say, the yoga-like contortions of some people’s imaginations is a a wonder to behold, the Prime Minister has made it very, very clear that he recognises he needs to stand down, he will be in place only until a successor is chosen, it has been a pleasure working with him and I wish him all the best for the future."

Mr Cleverly also said a new prime minister should let the two hold their wedding party at Chequers even if Mr Johnson is gone by then.

He told BBC Radio’s Today programme: “I think that if that is done by that point in time, I suspect that it would be a rather generous action of the new prime minister to allow that to go ahead.

“Private functions like that do not impose a burden on the public purse…

“I think it’s churlish to be negative about two people who want to celebrate their marriage and their love for each other.”



