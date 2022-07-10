THE TREASURY has ruled out additional help for Scots with surging energy bills this winter.

Chief Secretary, Simon Clarke said any action taken by ministers would have to be on a UK wide basis, despite Scottish households being the most affected by cold temperatures.

It comes as fears mount over changes to the energy price cap, which could see bills reach more than £3,300 a year.

Last week, research firm Cornwall Insight published new, higher forecasts that show the energy price cap is on track to rise to £3,244 a year in October when it is next adjusted.

That is up significantly on the £,3,003 predicted just two week ago.

The cap, which is set quarterly by the energy industry regulator, Ofgem, is currently at a record £1,971 a year.

Earlier this year, the now former Chancellor, Rishi Suank introduced a package of measures intended to help with the cost of living crisis, including a £400 discount for every household in the country in October.

In an interview with Scottish journalists last Tuesday - before the resignation of Mr Sunak and Boris Johnson - Mr Clarke was asked about extending extra support to those living in Scotland who may have to pay more on heating their homes this winter because they have to deal with colder temperatures.

He said: “No. We won’t act on a national basis. What we will do, I can promise, is make sure that we continue to look at this question very closely because energy costs are the biggest single driver of the increase in household living costs, and the absolute priority is to make sure that we’re working to address that.”

Mr Clarke added: “And if you look at what Paul Johnson [director] of the Institute for Fiscal Studies has said, he has been clear that the cumulative effect of what we have done for the poorest in society is to offset the increase in cost of living this year, which I think is a significant achievement.”

He said the government were confident that their package of support would “allow people this winter to stay warm.”

The minister was also asked by journalists if he felt that the £20m allocated to hold a second independence referendum in October next year could be “better spent”.

He said:“The short answer to that question is of course yes, I do.

“You know, I think this is the wrong thing for them to be doing. “I think now is not the time to be having this referendum and I am saddened that that is the case.

“Ultimately I think there are more pressing priorities at this moment than this but ultimately Sturgeon and her government will be accountable for that.”

The SNP’s Alison Thewliss said the cost-of-living crisis was “spiralling out of control.”

She added: “The grim reality is that the Tory government has repeatedly ignored the warnings and refused to properly act and deliver strengthened support to put money into people’s pockets.

“With rising bills, energy prices and food prices, the UK government must rise to the scale of the challenge and set out further meaningful support to help households.

“The reality is that Westminster is too consumed by chaos to protect people’s incomes and interests.

“Only with the full powers of independence will we be able to properly protect people’s interests and build a fairer, more prosperous country."