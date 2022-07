A HOLYROOD committee has raised concerns to a Conservative minister over the UK Government's response to soaring energy prices.

MSPs on Holyrood’s Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee has carried out an investigation into measures rolled out to help mitigate rising energy costs amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The committee published a report on Monday, calling for a pandemic-level response to the energy crisis to be brought forward by the Scottish and UK governments.

But in the document, the committee said it “could not disregard the extent to which” key elements of discussions undertaken during the inquiry related to matters reserved to Westminster.

The committee has now written to UK Energy Minister Greg Hands after he was grilled by MSPs in May over his response to rising energy prices.

In the letter to Mr Hands, the committee’s convener, Dean Lockhart, said: “Inevitably, some of the evidence we took in April and May has been part-superseded by events and announcements since then.

“But most evidence remains highly relevant to this unfolding situation, rightly described by witnesses as a ‘crisis’ for many households.”

The letter stated that a proposal from the Scottish Government to set up a four-nations joint ministerial group on the matter had been unsuccessful, despite the crisis involving “a number of devolved and reserved matters where communication and joint working would appear important”.

It called on Mr Hands to outline how he would support and work towards such an approach, as well as any meetings he – or his ministerial colleagues – had had with Holyrood counterparts.

The committee said it was concerned that “uncertainty over the future of the Warm Homes Discount Scheme (including whether it will be devolved) has sometimes caused messaging and delivery problems for advice providers”, reiterating the need for a four-nations effort to send out a “clear and positive message”.

Further concern was raised over a “disproportionate number” of pre-payment meters in homes across Scotland, which the committee said could leave many users “especially vulnerable by recent events”.

“We ask the UK Government to consider working with power companies and Ofgem to create a right, under appropriate circumstances, for a householder to have a prepayment meter removed,” the letter said.

“We propose this both in response to the current crisis and on grounds of general fairness.”

The likelihood of further financial assistance over the coming months and the UK Government’s satisfaction towards Ofcom’s risk management processes were also challenged.

The UK Government has been contacted for comment.