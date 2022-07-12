LABOUR will push for a confidence vote in Boris Johnson in the Commons today, in a bid to force the beleaguered Prime Minister out of Downing Street.

If successful, the motion could force a general election.

Even if not successful, it will force Tory backbenchers - and the candidates vying to become the next leader - to publicly back or oppose Mr Johnson.

James Murray, Labour’s shadow financial secretary to the Treasury, said it was “the last opportunity to get Boris Johnson out of Downing Street before the end of parliament next week”.

He told Sky News: “Boris Johnson should go now. And we hope that the Conservative MPs agree with us on that […] I think the whole country realises Boris Johnson just has no integrity and honesty. I think it’s time for him to go.”

The Prime Minister's reluctance to leave No 10 until the Tory party has selected a new leader has been much criticised by both opposition policiticans and many within his own party.

His predecessor, Sir John Major, said it was "unwise and may be unsuitable".

In his letter, the former party leader said: “The proposal for the Prime Minister to remain in office – for up to three months – having lost the support of his Cabinet, his Government and his parliamentary party is unwise, and may be unsustainable.

“In such a circumstance the Prime Minister maintains the power of patronage and, of even greater concern, the power to make decisions which will affect the lives of those within all four nations of the United Kingdom and further afield."

Former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson described it as "arrant nonsense."

On Monday night, the new executive of the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers on Monday agreed the timetable for the party's leadership contest, with the winner being announced on September 5.

Nominations for the election will open and close today, with candidates requiring the support of 20 MPs to make it on to the ballot.

Currently, 11 MPs have put themselves forward for the top job.

To make it past the first round they will need to secure the backing of at least 30 colleagues in the Commons.