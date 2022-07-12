THE UK Government has filed papers with the Supreme Court that will argue that Holyrood’s bid to hold its own referendum on independence should be thrown out.
The Scottish Government has tried to pre-empt Supreme Court action over its plans to legislate to hold its own re-run of the 2014 poll without the consent of the UK Government.
The Lord Advocate, the Scottish Government’s most senior law officer, has asked the Supreme Court to give an opinion on whether the Scottish Parliament had the necessary powers to hold such an indicative vote.
In an assessment handed over to the court, Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain said she “does not have the necessary degree of confidence” that Holyrood’s powers alone are enough to hold a re-run of the 2014 referendum.
Read more: Scotland's Lord Advocate lacks 'confidence' over referendum powers
But the UK Government will now argue that the case should thrown out immediately.
UK Government lawyers will point to the fact the Supreme Court is being asked to give a view on legislation that is only in draft form and could be amended as it moves through Holyrood and is 'premature'.
The UK Government is expected to argue that the Scotland Act sets out a process to test whether legislation is within the competence of Holyrood – which starts after the Bill has been completely passed by MSPs in full.
But the UK Government still believes that the question of holding a referendum falls outside the legislative competence of the Scottish Parliament.
Lawyers acting on behalf of the Tory Government will argue that the Lord Advocate’s referral to the Supreme Court raises important legal questions, which cut across the statutory process for establishing the competence of devolved legislation – which they will claim justifies the court considering whether the referral should be accepted.
Read more: UK Supreme Court to proceed with Nicola Sturgeon's Indyref2 case
A UK Government spokesperson said: “We have been clear that now is not the time to be discussing another independence referendum, when people across Scotland want both their governments to be working together on the issues that matter to them and their families.
“However, following the Lord Advocate’s referral of the Scottish Government’s draft Scottish Independence Referendum Bill, the UK Government has today lodged its initial response with the Supreme Court.
“The papers confirm that the Advocate General for Scotland will become a formal party to the case, and ask the court to consider whether it should accept the Lord Advocate’s referral.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel