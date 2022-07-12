DOWNING Street has blocked Labour's attempt to hold a vote of no-confidence vote in Boris Johnson.

Sir Keir Starmer had asked for parliamentary time for the motion in a bid to oust the Prime Minister, who intends to remain in office as a ‘caretaker’ until a new leader is selected in the autumn.

A spokeswoman for the party said it was “unprecedented” for a Government not to make parliamentary time available for a debate and a vote to take place.

“This clapped-out Government is running scared and refusing to allow time to debate Labour’s vote of no confidence motion. Yet again the Tories are changing the rules to protect their own dodgy mates,” she added.

However, a No 10 spokesman said Labour were “playing politics” by tabling a motion of no confidence in the Prime Minister, rather than a motion of no confidence in the government.

“As the Prime Minister has already resigned and a leadership process is under way we do not feel this is a valuable use of parliamentary time,” the spokesman said.

“Should Labour amend their motion appropriately, they can have the next business day for it to be debated.”

The motion read: "That this House has no confidence in Her Majesty's Government while the Rt Hon Member for Uxbridge and South Ruislip remains Prime Minister."

Labour has argued there is precedent for a no confidence motion in Prime Minister, citing a Tory attempt to unseat Harold Wilson in 1965.

Mr Johnson’s reluctance to leave No 10 until the Tory party has selected a new leader has been much criticised by both opposition politicians and many within his own party.

His predecessor, Sir John Major, said it was "unwise and may be unsuitable".

Former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson described it as "arrant nonsense."

However, earlier this week, Mr Johnson insisted it was proper for him to stay in place.

“The constitutional function of the prime minister in this situation is to continue to discharge the mandate. And that’s what I’m doing,” he said.

There was speculation yesterday that Mr Johnson could stage some form of political comeback.

One ally told the Times: “He’s not gone for the long term. A third of the parliamentary party is loyal to him and he’s not standing down as an MP. He could have significant influence from the outside and then who knows what will happen.”

Another friend compared him to Sir Winston Churchill, who returned to office in 1951. “The party will be begging Boris to come back,” they said. “There will be buyer’s remorse.”

The Prime Minister has so far declined to back any of the candidates vying to replace him as Conservative Party leader.

“There’s a contest under way and, you know, I wouldn’t want to damage anybody’s chances by offering my support.”