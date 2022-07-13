Politicians have been seen wearing white floral badges at Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. 

Boris Johnson and Liz Truss were among the MPs wearing the badge on their lapels on Wednesday. 

The small white flower with a green centre is a sign of remembrance of the Srebrenica genocide which took place in Bosnia in 1995. 

Its eleven petals are meant to represent the day the massacre took place, July 11.

Around 8,372 men and boys were murdered and buried in mass graves when Serbian forces led by Ratko Mladić entered the village which had been declared a “Safe Area” by the United Nations. 

This year represents the 27th anniversary of the atrocity which targeted Bosniak Muslims. 

The flower’s green centre represents hope for justice and recognition of the genocide.

The colours and shape of the flower also represent the burial of the victim, as the casket is draped in green while mourning women dress in white to surround it. 