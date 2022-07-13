BORIS Johnson has suggested his premiership may not last until September as he claimed his successor could be chosen by “acclamation” instead of needing a full leadership process.
Mr Johnson, who is set to leave Downing Street on September 5 under the timetable set out to name a new Tory leader, acknowledged today could be his final Prime Minister’s Questions if the process does not go the full distance.
The PM suggested his successor could be chosen “by acclamation” rather than requiring the planned vote.
He told MPs he would be leaving office “with my head held high”.
The first round of voting in the leadership contest was taking place on Wednesday afternoon.
Subsequent rounds of voting by MPs will whittle the field of contenders down to a final two, with the membership of the Tory party then deciding on the eventual winner who is due to be named on September 5.
Mr Johnson is expected to face one final session of Prime Minister’s Questions next week, but he raised the prospect that a new leader could be in place before then.
“The next leader of my party may be elected by acclamation so it’s possible this will be our last confrontation… it’s possible,” he told Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.
Mr Johnson defended his record on Brexit, infrastructure projects and supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia.
“It’s perfectly true that I leave not at a time of my choosing, absolutely true,” Mr Johnson said.
“But I am proud of the fantastic teamwork that has been involved in all of those projects both nationally and internationally, and I am also proud of the leadership that I have given.
“I will be leaving soon with my head held high.”
