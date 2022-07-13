CHANCELLOR Nadhim Zahawi and former UK health secretary Jeremy Hunt have been eliminated from the Tory leadership race.

The two hopefuls have dropped out of the race after the first round of voting by Conservative MPs this afternoon.

In the first round of voting Rishi Sunak secured 88 votes, ahead of Penny Mordaunt on 67 and Liz Truss on 50.

Tom Tugendhat won 37 votes, Kemi Badenoch had 40 and Suella Braverman secured 32 votes.

Mr Zahawi only secured 25 votes and Mr Hunt tallied up just 18 votes, eliminating them from the race to become the next prime minister.

Candidates needed at least 30 MPs to support them to progress to a second round.

A spokeswoman for Liz Truss said: “Now is the time for colleagues to unite behind the candidate who will cut taxes, deliver the real economic change we need from day one and ensure Putin loses in Ukraine.

“Liz has the experience to deliver the benefits of Brexit from day one, grow our economy and support working families.”

Mr Tugendhat tweeted: “This is a fantastic result.

“I’m delighted to be going through to the next round with the momentum we need to change this country for the better. Our country needs #ACleanStart”

More to follow.