Liz Truss has pledged she would be ready to be prime minister from "day one" as she officially launched her campaign for the top job.
The Foreign Secretary admitted she did not have a conventional Tory background but promised to deliver Conservative values while in office.
“We are at a critical moment for our country," she said opening the speech.
“Now is the time to be bold, we cannot have business-as-usual economic management, which has led to low growth for decades.”
At a campaign launch in central London, Ms Truss said: "I will campaign as a Conservative and I will govern as a Conservative.
“I am ready to be prime minister from day one.”
She defended her stance of not quitting Boris Johnson's cabinet despite mass resignations of parliamentary private secretaries and senior ministers.
Ms Truss said she was a "loyalist" and remains "loyal to Boris Johnson".
“I am a loyal person. I am loyal to Boris Johnson. I supported our Prime Minister’s aspirations.”
However, while she promised to continue the Government’s levelling-up ambitions, she also pledge a change of tack on the economy and to reverse the planned rise in national insurance.
Ms Truss dodged questions about worries she could be outflanked by rival Penny Mordaunt, instead stressing the wide array of talent the leadership contest is displaying.
A recent YouGov poll of Conservative party membership revealed Ms Mordaunt would beat Ms Truss in a head-to-head battle by 55% to 37%.
More follows.
