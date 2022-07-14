NICOLA Sturgeon has claimed that none of the candidates vying to become the next prime minister “have anything to offer Scotland".

The First Minister was speaking as she unveiled her second paper in a series from the Scottish Government aimed at making a fresh case for Scotland to leave the UK - with the latest chapter focusing on “renewing democracy through independence”.

Asked which candidate she would prefer to be in Downing Street, Ms Sturgeon insisted that “they all look pretty bad to me”, adding that “Scotland wouldn’t elect any of them as prime minister”.

The First Minister added: “I think all of them will move the Tories to the right. The Tories are, certainly in terms of the Scottish mainstream, pretty right-wing already.

“None of them seem to have anything to offer Scotland except democracy denial. I don’t see any of them offering anything positive for Scotland at all.”

It is unlikely that any of the leadership candidates will change the UK Government’s stance on refusing to allow a second independence referendum to take place.

Ms Sturgeon claimed that the constitutional set-up “exposes the significant and increasing democratic deficit that Scotland suffers as part of the Union”, adding that “only independence can strengthen and embed democracy”.

She added that “a Prime Minister with no democratic endorsement whatsoever from Scotland will be replaced by another prime minister that Scotland hasn’t voted for, indeed, wouldn’t vote for”

The First Minister said: “The change of Tory leader seems virtually certain to be accompanied by a shift even further to the right.”

She said it would lead to “a race to the bottom on tax, cuts to public service s and support for families” and “abandonment of the fight against climate change and a toxic, indeed wholly-manufactured culture war, putting equalities and human rights protections at risk”.

Ms Sturgeon added: It is already crystal clear that the issues Scotland is focused on – tackling child poverty, supporting NHS recovery, building a fairer economy and making a just transition to net zero will be hindered not helped by whoever will becoming prime minister in the weeks ahead.”

Ms Sturgeon was asked if a second referendum is lost by the Yes campaign, would there be a push from the SNP for a third vote to be held.

She said “that wouldn’t be a matter for me in the future”, but insisted her resignation was “not coming anytime soon”.

Pressed over whether her plans to hold a second referendum would “settle the issue once and for all”, the First Minister said: “That is my intention – to settle it in favour of Scottish independence.”