RISHI Sunak and Penny Mordaunt have remained frontrunners to fight out the race to become next prime minister as Suella Braverman was eliminated from the Tory leadership contest.
The Attorney General for England and Wales has dropped out of the race after only securing 27 votes from Tory MPs in the second round of the contest.
Mr Sunak came top of the list with 101 votes, ahead of Ms Mordaunt with the backing of 83 of her Tory colleagues.
Liz Truss remains in third place with 64 votes, with Kemi Badenoch on 49 and Tom Tugendhat on 32.
The final two candidates will make it through to a leadership contest voted on by Conservative members, with Ms Mordaunt the favourite amongst activists.
In the second round of voting, Mr Sunak put on an extra 13 votes and is closing in on the 120 votes required to guarantee a place in the final two.
Writing on Twitter, Mr Sunak, said: “I am incredibly grateful for the continued support from my colleagues and the wider public.
“I am prepared to give everything I have in service to our nation.
“Together we can restore trust, rebuild our economy and reunite the country.”
Ms Truss, who had a campaign launch speech earlier on Thursday, gained 14 votes but will hope that she can serve as a standard-bearer for the party’s right, picking up supporters from not only Ms Braverman but also Ms Badenoch – who is under pressure from the Foreign Secretary’s allies to pull out of the contest.
A Truss campaign spokeswoman said: “As Liz set out in her speech now is the time for MPs to unite behind the candidate who will cut taxes, deliver the real economic change we need, continue to deliver the benefits of Brexit and ensure Putin loses in Ukraine.”
